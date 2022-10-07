Colts running back Nyheim Hines will not return to Thursday Night Football. The team ruled him out with a concussion.

Hines was injured on the third play from scrimmage on a 5-yard reception from Matt Ryan. Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto appeared to make helmet-to-helmet contact with Hines.

Hines stumbled once he got up, showing gross motor instability, before Colts offensive linemen Quenton Nelson and Bernhard Raimann held him up. The team’s medical staff took Hines directly to the training room for evaluation.

Hines started in place of the injured Jonathan Taylor and had one carry for 3 yards, dropped a pass and caught the 5-yard pass on third down.

Phillip Lindsay and Deon Jackson now are filling in for Hines. They have combined for four carries for 14 yards so far.

The Broncos lead the Colts 3-0 at the start of the second quarter.

Nyheim Hines ruled out with concussion originally appeared on Pro Football Talk