Nyheim Hines to pursue legal action after being hit by Jet Ski

Bills running back Nyheim Hines will miss the entire 2023 season after tearing his ACL when he was hit by someone operating a Jet Ski and Hines plans to pursue legal action against those he believes are responsible for the crash.

Attorney Brad Sohn said that Hines has retained him in order to "hold the necessary parties responsible." According to Sohn, the operator of the other Jet Ski was operating recklessly and in violation of North Carolina's minimum watercraft education training requirements. He also said the operator was cited by authorities as causing the accident and that Hines was not cited.

Sohn also said that he will be looking into how the operator of the other Jet Ski was permitted to rent a watercraft.

Hines is currently on Buffalo's non-football injury list. He is under contract for next season.