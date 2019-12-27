Nyheim Hines named AFC special teams player of the week

The Colts haven’t been able to count on consistent offense this year for a lot of reasons, but when Nyheim Hines had a day like he did against the Panthers, it didn’t matter.

Hines was named AFC special teams player of the week, after an amazing punt return day against the Panthers.

Hines had three punt returns for 195 yards against the Panthers.

That including touchdowns of 81 and 74 yards, which made his 40-yard return seem ordinary by comparison.