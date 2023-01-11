Nyheim Hines named AFC special teams player of the week

Josh Alper
·1 min read

There are weeks when it is difficult to come up with an AFC special teams player of the week and weeks when the choice is obvious.

Week 18 was in the latter category. No one was going to vote for anyone other than Bills kickoff returner Nyheim Hines.

After an emotional pregame ceremony honoring Damar Hamlin and first responders, Hines took the opening kickoff of last Sunday’s game against the Patriots 96 yards for a touchdown. The Patriots eventually clawed their way to a 17-14 lead in the third quarter, but Hines struck again by going 101 yards for another touchdown.

They were the first two kickoff return touchdowns of Hines’ career and he’s the 11th player in history to double dip in the same game.

