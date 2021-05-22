Nyheim Hines hopes to play for Colts his entire career

The Indianapolis Colts have some extensions coming up, including one with running back Nyheim Hines, who wants to establish his legacy with the only team he’s ever played for.

That extension has come across the mind of Hines even though he’s keeping his mind focused on getting ready for the 2021 season, which is currently his contract year.

“I hope to play there my entire career, and I hope to establish a legacy where Indianapolis is always going to have that slasher, scat-back, that little fast guy who’s so versatile,” Hines said via IndyStar.

A fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Hines has been a big part of the offense since he entered the league. He’s a versatile piece on offense lining up in the backfield, in the slot and even seldomly out wide. Hines also has worked as the team’s punt returner since the end of the 2019 season.

Hines makes a big impact in the passing game. He’s had 63, 44 and 63 receptions in each of his first three seasons, respectively.

Part of the reason Hines wants to say is due to the community of Indianapolis and the relationships he’s built in his three-plus years.

“I do a lot of work in the community there,” Hines said. “I don’t want to restart somewhere else. Even getting involved with muscular dystrophy and having close ties with the team in Indianapolis, knowing families there, the community things I’ve done, even getting in touch with the cops and working with the cops this year. I’ve established something there, and I don’t want to stop on something that’s started. I want to finish it all the way out there.”

Hines will be involved plenty in the offense during his fourth season, and don’t be surprised if he gets an extension before the 2021 campaign arrives.

