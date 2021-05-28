Nyheim Hines: Colts locker room would have welcomed Tim Tebow

There have been plenty of comments about a move made by a division rival of the Indianapolis Colts this offseason when the Jacksonville Jaguars signed quarterback-turned-tight end Tim Tebow to a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old hasn’t played an NFL game in nine years so it’s fair to wonder why he’s getting another shot at this level when one could argue there are far more qualified players deserving of a chance at a roster spot.

But if this were the Colts, and they were the ones to sign Tebow, running back Nyheim Hines believes the team would welcome him into the locker room with open arms.

“I mean we would just welcome him. We trust our general manager, who they bring in. It doesn’t matter who you are,” Hines told USA TODAY Sports’ Mackenzie Salmon on Wednesday. “In our locker room really it doesn’t matter who you are. We’re going to get to know you first. We don’t care what we heard about you or what was said about you or what you’ve done. We’re gonna sit there and look at you and judge you off your mind and your heart not what we’ve heard about you.”

The Colts have built a locker room and a culture that can handle a controversial signing, even though the signing of a player like Tebow would be insanely out of character for general manager Chris Ballard.

Though other players may differ in opinion of Tebow getting a shot to play football again, Hines won’t be among them. In fact, he’s looking forward to what Tebow may accomplish if he earns a roster spot.

“I’m excited to see what he’s done,” Hines said. “I grew up a big fan of him during the Florida days watching him, Percy Harvin those guys so no hate here. Shoot, I hope I get to shake his hand.”

It will be interesting to see if Tebow makes the roster for the Jaguars while the Colts work out their own issues in getting Carson Wentz back into form.

Related