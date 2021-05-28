  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nyheim Hines: Colts locker room would have welcomed Tim Tebow

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There have been plenty of comments about a move made by a division rival of the Indianapolis Colts this offseason when the Jacksonville Jaguars signed quarterback-turned-tight end Tim Tebow to a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old hasn’t played an NFL game in nine years so it’s fair to wonder why he’s getting another shot at this level when one could argue there are far more qualified players deserving of a chance at a roster spot.

But if this were the Colts, and they were the ones to sign Tebow, running back Nyheim Hines believes the team would welcome him into the locker room with open arms.

“I mean we would just welcome him. We trust our general manager, who they bring in. It doesn’t matter who you are,” Hines told USA TODAY Sports’ Mackenzie Salmon on Wednesday. “In our locker room really it doesn’t matter who you are. We’re going to get to know you first. We don’t care what we heard about you or what was said about you or what you’ve done. We’re gonna sit there and look at you and judge you off your mind and your heart not what we’ve heard about you.”

The Colts have built a locker room and a culture that can handle a controversial signing, even though the signing of a player like Tebow would be insanely out of character for general manager Chris Ballard.

Though other players may differ in opinion of Tebow getting a shot to play football again, Hines won’t be among them. In fact, he’s looking forward to what Tebow may accomplish if he earns a roster spot.

“I’m excited to see what he’s done,” Hines said. “I grew up a big fan of him during the Florida days watching him, Percy Harvin those guys so no hate here. Shoot, I hope I get to shake his hand.”

It will be interesting to see if Tebow makes the roster for the Jaguars while the Colts work out their own issues in getting Carson Wentz back into form.

Related

Colts project to have most 2022 salary-cap space for now

Colts to have open competition at kicker during training camp

How the Colts plan to take pressure off of Carson Wentz

Recommended Stories

  • Three key battles for Chelsea – Man City in Champions League Final

    The final game on the European calendar is a doozy, with Manchester City starring as favorites in the UEFA Champions League final versus Chelsea.

  • Colts project to have most 2022 salary-cap space for now

    For now, Indy projects to have over $83 million in cap space.

  • Urban Meyer: Tim Tebow’s one of 90 trying to make team, he’s improved

    Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins got his chance to share his thoughts on Tim Tebow during a Thursday media session and called the aspiring tight end “just another guy” going through the team’s organized team activities. Head coach Urban Meyer also had a press conference and it opened with a question about Tebow. Meyer coached Tebow [more]

  • 14-year-old Summer McIntosh could be the next Katie Ledecky

    McIntosh took 10 seconds off her old personal best to set a new Canadian National Age Group record. The post 14-year-old Summer McIntosh could be the next Katie Ledecky appeared first on Just Women's Sports.

  • Trailblazing coach Katie Sowers moving from 49ers to Chiefs

    No hard feelings from Super Bowl LIV, we hope.

  • Julius Randle wins NBA Most Improved Player after leading Knicks back to playoffs

    Randle turned himself into a star this season.

  • Can 'Captain America' save his season at Indy 500?

    Ryan Hunter-Reay doesn't need to do the math. “Obviously, I have a lot less in front of me than I have behind me,” Hunter-Reay said. Hunter-Reay is back in the familiar confines of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and is ready to flip his season with a second career Indianapolis 500 victory.

  • Ben Rothwell: Health issues, looming roster cuts have put UFC career on the line

    Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.

  • Bucks put Heat on brink, win 113-84 for 3-0 series lead

    The Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to sweep the Miami Heat out of the playoffs, and they're making the task of dispatching the reigning Eastern Conference champions look very simple. Khris Middleton scored 22 points, Jrue Holiday added 19 points and 12 assists and the Bucks took a 3-0 lead in their East first-round series with a 113-84 victory in Miami on Thursday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds for Milwaukee, which can finish the sweep and move into the East semifinals with a win Saturday afternoon.

  • Avalanche F Nazem Kadri appeals eight-game suspension

    Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri is appealing the eight-game suspension that was handed down by the NHL's Department of Player Safety following an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk. The NHL Players' Association filed the appeal for Kadri on Sunday night. The appeal goes to league commissioner Gary Bettman first, but Kadri then could ask to have a neutral arbitrator hear the case.

  • NHL betting: Will the Leafs push Montreal to the brink of elimination?

    Let's see where the betting value lies in Game 4 of the Maple Leafs-Canadiens series and Game 5 of Predators-Hurricanes.

  • Petersen makes 18 saves, U.S. beats Kazakhstan 3-0 at worlds

    Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen made 18 saves and the United States beat Kazakhstan 3-0 Tuesday to improve to 2-1 at the IIHF world championship. Kings teammate Trevor Moore, defenseman Adam Clendening and forward Jack Drury scored for the U.S., which set a team world championship record for shots in a period with 25 in the first and finished with 52. “We knew Kazakhstan would be a tight defensive team, and I’m proud of the way our guys were able to adjust our structure and come out with the win,” coach Jack Capuano said.

  • Olympics-IOC now in 'delivery mode' for Tokyo Games, says Team GB head

    Olympic organisers are fully focused on delivering the Tokyo Games and there is no internal debate on whether they will happen, Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England said on Monday. England sits on an IOC National Olympic Committee working group that met virtually on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week. "The mood 100% is we are now in delivery mode for the Games," he told reporters at the announcement of Britain's male artistic gymnastics squad.

  • NASCAR shifts Camping World Truck Series Playoffs race to Darlington

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Due to logistical challenges resulting from the ongoing pandemic, NASCAR has shifted the second race in the Camping World Truck Series Playoffs, originally scheduled to take place in Ontario, Canada at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, to Darlington Raceway. The race will be the first of a Sunday Playoffs doubleheader at Darlington and […]

  • Watch Devin Booker get ejected for mid-air shove of Dennis Schroder

    "That wasn’t a basketball play," Schroder said after the game.

  • Sean McVay gives his initial impressions of Matthew Stafford during OTAs

    Sean McVay has already been impressed by Matthew Stafford, saying he's "looked good" in practice.

  • NBA world reacts to LeBron James smiling when guarded by Jae Crowder

    Take a look at some of the best reactions after LeBron James began smiling when guarded by Jae Crowder and scoring.

  • Report: Browns will not pursue Julio Jones trade

    While a longshot, the Cleveland Browns have been loosely connected to the Julio Jones rumors for a while. A new report squashes that.

  • Tour, players react to Osaka: Talking to media part of job

    Naomi Osaka’s declaration that she won’t participate in news conferences during the French Open was a natural, if slightly awkward, topic for discussion on a tournament media day already awkward by nature because it was conducted via video conference. “Me, I have no problems” dealing with journalists, Medvedev added as he responded to a query from a journalist in one of the afternoon's navel-gazing moments. Other players, including 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal and top-ranked woman Ash Barty, and the women's professional tennis tour said speaking to reporters is a requirement in their line of work.

  • Judge throws out $100M lawsuit against Russell Westbrook filed by banned Jazz fans

    Russell Westbrook engaged in a verbal back-and-forth with the fans in 2019.