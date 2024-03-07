Nye, National’s Olivier Theatre, review: a valiant and valuable affirmation of the NHS

Michael Sheen in Nye, at the National's Olivier Theatre - Johan Persson

For the wellbeing of the national conversation and our body politic, our health service is an itch British theatre-makers – and broadcasters too – must scratch. Early in its life, the National mounted Peter Nichols’s ssatirically minded The National Health. A decade ago, plays such as Nina Raine’s Tiger Country and Stella Feehily’s This May Hurt a Bit indicated how beleaguered the system had become. Latterly, we’ve seen a more sentimental strain. At the Donmar, Lucy Kirkwood’s The Human Body collides romantic upsets with the NHS’s birth pangs. Now comes Tim Price’s Nye, starring Michael Sheen as Aneurin Bevan, the architect of the system we know and admire, but also often have cause to fret about.

A concession to current failings is granted in closing remarks the Labour Health Minister makes upon achieving his hard-won goal – launching universal healthcare, “free at the point of use, based on clinical need, not ability to pay”, on July 5 1948: “The service must always be changing, growing and improving; it must always appear inadequate.” The thrust of the evening, though, is to accentuate the positive: taking us from cradle to grave in a morphine-induced fever-dream amid Bevan’s hospitalisation with terminal stomach cancer in 1960.

Price (like his hero, from the South Wales Valleys) slyly implies that Bevan hit on the health revolution after being brought into Clement Attlee’s cabinet, overlooking the spade-work done by his Tory predecessor Henry Willink. In his defence, the playwright distils a mass of useful information and, significantly, he doesn’t duck the monied intransigence of the medical establishment. He also astutely yokes what Neil Kinnock calls Bevan’s “guile and slogging determination” to his formative years in communal-minded Tredegar as the son of a miner felled by work-related lung disease.

Sheen’s last appearance at the NT was in Under Milk Wood, and there’s a Dylan Thomassy quality to the kaleidoscopic atmosphere here, as – padding the stage barefoot in pyjamas, the Welshman (with hair neatly resembling that of his subject) flits between present and past. We get the day the class-mates of the stammering schoolboy rallied against his tormenting headmaster, his educative redemption at the library, his acquisition of political cunning on the local council – later, fiery clashes in Parliament as a lone wartime voice against Churchill and his showdowns with the medics.

Rufus Norris and his creative team attain a pulse-quickening theatricality, the ensemble as tightly drilled as an A&E team: hospital beds take on hallucinogenic properties, repurposed as doors or surreally upended, while yards of green hospital curtain achieve swishing transitions. Comic liberties are smartly taken, memorably when an irate Herbert Morrison attempts to smother Bevan with a pillow, but the death-bed climax is rousingly poignant.

Sheen is in his element here too – by turns down to earth and messianic, tender and full of clenched tenacity. There’s no faulting the rest of the company either, with fine work especially from Sharon Small as his self-sacrificing wife Jennie Lee. One headache is the steep cost (£99) of some tickets, and overall a topical malaise remains: who will lance the boil of the ailing NHS as it is today?

At the Olivier until May 11 (nationaltheatre.org.uk), with an NT Live broadcast on April 23, then transferring to Wales Millennium Centre (wmc.org.uk) from May 18- June 1