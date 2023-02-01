Nyckoles Harbor, nation’s No. 1 ranked Athlete chooses South Carolina

The best uncommitted football player in the country has made his decision.

Archbishop Carroll (DC) five-star Athlete Nyckoles Harbor just announced that he has committed to playing college football at the University of South Carolina.

Harbor (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) is arguably the most versatile player in this recruiting class. He plays wide receiver, edge and serves as a returner on special teams. He’s ranked first among prospects who play multiple positions and No. 19 nationally.

It’s a huge recruiting win for the Gamecocks, who have been favored to get Harbor’s commitment for several months. Head coach Shane Beamer couldn’t contain his excitement after the news broke.

Michigan and Maryland were also in the running and Oregon made a late push over the weekend, but in the end Harbor chose South Carolina, which has arguably had a better start to the new year than any other program in the country.

The Gamecocks’ class of 2023 ranks No. 19 in the nation.

