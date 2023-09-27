Nyck de Vries signs 2024 contract as his motorsport future is decided

Nyck de Vries will be returning to Formula E after he penned a multi-year deal to race for Mahindra from next season in the all-electric series.

The Dutchman is the first ever FIA-recognised World Champion in the category, having won the title in the 2020-21 season before moving into Formula 1 with AlphaTauri.

He was dropped by the Red Bull junior team after only 10 races, but now has his motorsport future secured in familiar surroundings.

Nyck de Vries returns to category that ‘feels like home’

De Vries spent three seasons with Mercedes’ Formula E team while combining reserve driver duties for the Silver Arrows in F1, before getting his F1 breakthrough with a stand-in performance at Monza in 2022 at Williams.

But now that the 28-year-old has departed Formula 1, he will be back on the grid soon with Mahindra in Formula E – a category he knows well and has excelled in before.

“It’s really exciting to be joining such a major automotive manufacturer as Mahindra, and to represent them in Formula E,” De Vries said.

“I’m particularly excited about the future plans for the team. The basis is already strong, and the team has all the attributes to succeed. I believe going forwards we will be able to extract even more potential from the project and the organisation, so to be a part of that process was very appealing for me.

“I think it’s no secret that the team has had a bit of a rough start to Gen3, although there were positive signs of improvement during the second half of last season. I believe the team can continue to build on those learnings, and with the additional changes and plans in place for the future, we can make even greater steps forward in performance at the start of our new journey together.

“Coming back to Formula E will feel like coming home. I’ve been part of the Formula E family for three seasons, I know everybody very well. I’m looking forward to being back in a familiar environment, and to be back somewhere where ultimately, I’ve always enjoyed my racing.”

De Vries penned a multi-year contract to be announced at the same time as Edoardo Mortara, with Mahindra fielding an all-new line-up for Season 10 of Formula E, which begins in pre-season testing in Valencia from 23-27 October, before the new Formula E season begins in Mexico City on 13 January.

