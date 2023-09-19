Nyck de Vries set for racing comeback after AlphaTauri sacking

Nyck de Vries Credit: Alamy

Nyck de Vries is reportedly on the verge of a return to racing as he lines up a move to the Toyota WEC team.

The Dutchman has a link with the German based team having served as their reserve driver in 2022 and it appears he could be about to go one step further for 2024.

According to reports, De Vries is being lined up for a move to the series after his F1 exit earlier this year.

Nyck de Vries set for WEC drive with Toyota

De Vries lost his AlphaTauri seat just 10 races into the season having failed to live up to the expectations he set in his Monza super sub appearance in 2022.

The Dutchman went quiet immediately following his sacking, resurfacing only to say he was going to study a leadership course in the US, but now appears ready to get behind the wheel.

According to Motorsport.com, the 28-year-old is set to join Toyota for their 2024 campaign and it is not the first time De Vries has been lined up to race for them. He put pen to a paper on a deal to drive the #7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercar in 2023 but was allowed to leave when F1 came calling.

Should his move be confirmed, he will have a friendly face in the form of fellow Dutchman Rob Leupen who serves as the team’s director.

Leupen joked that even if they are both Dutch they may not always be in contact but suggested he is a driver with plenty of opportunities.

“I’m always in contact with Nyck because we are both Dutch!” Leupen told Motorsport.com in Fuji. “I think Nyck has a lot of opportunities, he has also done some good testing for us [in the past].

“We are also in a good situation with our [current] driver line-up. I think our current driver line-up is superb. From that point of view, I would say there is no issue.”

It was around this time last year when AlphaTauri took the decision to sign De Vries after he scored points in his F1 debut for Williams. Said to be a push by Helmut Marko, the signing of De Vries appeared to split the Red Bull hierarchy with Christian Horner later confirming he was not overly impressed by the former Mercedes reserve driver.

De Vries was duly replaced by Daniel Ricciardo who himself was replaced by Liam Lawson while he recovers from a hand injury.

