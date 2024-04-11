NYCFC $780 Million Stadium Project Receives City Council Approval

The New York City Council approved the Willets Point Phase II Redevelopment Plan, in Queens, N.Y., which includes New York City FC’s stadium project adjacent to Citi Field, scheduled to open in 2027.

The council overwhelmingly approved the project in a 47 to 1 vote.

This would the first major league sports venue built in the city since Barclays Center opened in Brooklyn in 2012.

NYCFC’s 25,000-seat stadium will be privately financed and is expected to cost $780 million. The club, co-owned by the New York Yankees and the owner of England’s Manchester City FC, currently plays most of its home games at Yankee Stadium.

In addition to the soccer-specific stadium, the redevelopment project includes a new hotel, retail spaces, a school and around 2,500 subsidized apartments for the neighborhood.

“This once-in-a-generation project will create a community like no other in New York City, with access to all-affordable housing, a brand-new public school, and New York City’s only soccer-specific stadium,” said council member Francisco Moya, who represents the Corona neighborhood where the project will be built.

Last month, the City Planning Commission unanimously voted to approve the second phase of the project, which includes hundreds of income-restricted housing units, a new public school and the stadium. The project still needs Mayor Eric Adams’ approval, which is expected to be granted soon.

While the project has the support of Adams, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, and council member Moya, it received pushback from small business owners near Citi Field who were forced to close their shops to make room for the construction.

City officials project that once the project is complete, it will transform the landscape and the area’s economy, generating an estimated 1,500 jobs.

