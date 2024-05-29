NYC Transit Museum selling prints of 1994 Rangers Stanley Cup MetroCards

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York City Transit Museum has original prints of the 1994 limited edition New York Rangers Stanley Cup MetroCards for sale.

The cards on sale are in a set of five, with a different image on each card. The set is from the original 10,000 run and features the following images:

Mark Messier

Brian Leetch

Mark Messier with the Cup

Rangers team

New York Rangers Stanley Cup

More Transit News

The set of cards can be purchased for $120 here.

The museum also sells an autographed version of the Brian Leetch card with only 2,000 original prints; the card is “considered the 6th in the series,” the website said.

“What a time to be a Rangers fan! With the MTA saying goodbye to limited-edition MetroCards and the Rangers making a playoff push, the New York Transit Museum Store’s authentic set of 5 limited-edition MetroCards created for the Rangers’ 1994 Stanley Cup win is a must-have for any Rangers fan or transit enthusiast,” said New York Transit Museum PR & Marketing Manager Chelsea Newburg. “Only a few remain – get yours before they’re gone!”

The MTA revealed it would only create two more “collectible MetroCards” at the start of May.

The New York City Transit Museum has original prints of the 1994 limited edition New York Rangers Stanley Cup MetroCards for sale. (Credit: New York Transit Museum)

The New York City Transit Museum has original prints of the 1994 limited edition New York Rangers Stanley Cup MetroCards for sale. (Credit: New York Transit Museum)

The New York City Transit Museum has original prints of the 1994 limited edition New York Rangers Stanley Cup MetroCards for sale. (Credit: New York Transit Museum)

The New York City Transit Museum has original prints of the 1994 limited edition New York Rangers Stanley Cup MetroCards for sale. (Credit: New York Transit Museum)

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in New York City and Washington, D.C. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here, and follow him on X and Facebook @OfficialRizk. Get in touch at jonathan.rizk@pix11.com.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.