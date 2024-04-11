NYC’s first soccer stadium could be coming to Queens

WILLETS POINT, Queens (PIX11) — The City Council is set to vote on the $780 million Willets Point revitalization plan on Thursday, which could bring New York City’s first professional soccer stadium to Queens.

No taxpayer dollars will be used to overhaul Willets Point, according to officials. The soccer-specific stadium across from Citi Field will have 25,000 seats.

The New York City Football Club currently plays at Yankee Stadium. The soccer stadium isn’t expected to open until 2027.

An elementary school, 2,500 housing units with 1,400 affordable housing units and 80,000 square feet of retail space will be constructed. The revitalization is expected to create 16,000 new jobs.

The city’s planning commissioner unanimously approved the redevelopment proposal. The City Council is expected to green-light the project when voting starts at 1:30 p.m.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.

