NYC FC hosts Community Cup in Queens, fostering youth soccer growth

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) – Dozens of kids from across the city competed for New York City FC’s 2024 Community Cup in Astoria on Sunday.

The tournament was run by City in the Community, which is New York City FC’s nonprofit leg.

More Local News

The annual tournament started Saturday with 30 teams from across all the boroughs. The final 10 teams took part on Sunday.

The tournament was a culmination of the school year City in the Community program, in which children from across the city are given the opportunity to represent their neighborhoods while playing on soccer teams.

“Why we want to do this is because a lot of kids in New York don’t have access to soccer so they come to this program for free and they play with schoolmates,” Mauricio Maya, with NYC FC, said.

Mohammed Konneh, 9, from the Bronx represented his home borough, playing for the Soundview Bronx team.

“I didn’t really care about losing or winning, I just wanted to have fun here,” Konneh said. “It’s great to have a tournament hosted by a professional soccer team. I watch all the NYC FC teams.”

Lucah Ayapantecatl, 11, also competed in the tournament. He’s been playing soccer for a year.

“It’s a fun sport in general. I get to play with my friends,” he said.

He said he’s grateful to the NYC FC for hosting the tournament.

“It’s good it gives opportunity to kids to show their skills and have fun,” Ayapantecatl said. “I’m new to football I’ve never played it in my life so it’s just a fun experience.”

He and many of the other children said their goal is to play professional soccer one day.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.