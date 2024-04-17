Nyah Wilson commits to SEC school

Apr. 16—Former New Mexico guard Nyah Wilson announced her commitment to Missouri on Tuesday via a post on social media.

"I prayed more and said less, GOD did the rest #COMMITTED," she wrote in a post on X with an attached picture of her in a Tigers uniform.

This past season, Missouri lost its final 12 games to finish 11-19 overall and 2-14, last in the SEC.

Wilson originally announced her decision to enter the transfer portal and leave UNM on March 22.

She averaged 15.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in her lone season with the Lobos, earning Mountain West Newcomer of the Year honors after transferring in from Syracuse.