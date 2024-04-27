NY SportsNation Nightly: Former NY Giants running back Brandon Jacobs discusses NFL Draft

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tonight on Sports Nation Nightly, former Giants running back Brandon Jacobs joins Figgie to discuss the Giants’ selection of LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers in the first round of the NFL Draft and what that means for quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jacobs also discusses Dexter Lawrence’s charity softball event between Giants alumni and current players.

Watch the video player for the full story and be sure to tune in to NY SportsNation Nightly weeknights at 7 p.m. on PIX11.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.