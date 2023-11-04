NY Rangers place Adam Fox on long-term injured reserve: A breakdown of the fallout

The New York Rangers are going to be without one of their best players for at least a few weeks.

Adam Fox (lower-body injury) is being placed on long-term injured reserve, a person with knowledge of the situation told lohud.com, part of the USA TODAY Network, on Friday afternoon. That will require the all-star defenseman to miss a minimum of 10 games and 24 days, making his earliest possible return date the Nov. 29 home game against the Detroit Red Wings.

The team also placed center Filip Chytil (upper-body injury) on injured reserve, which requires a minimum of seven days with no game action.

In corresponding moves, the Rangers recalled forward Jonny Brodzinski, defenseman Connor Mackey and goalie Louis Domingue from AHL Hartford. Domingue was summoned to back up Jonathan Quick for Saturday's 8 p.m. game in Minnesota against the Wild, with starter Igor Shesterkin "a little banged up" but not expected to miss much time, according to a source.

Fox's injury was sustained in an open-ice collision with Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho during the first period of Thursday's 2-1 win at Madison Square Garden. Blueshirts coach Peter Laviolette took issue, saying, "I didn't like the hit" that resulted in Aho's knee banging into Fox's right thigh/knee area.

Oct 28, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New York Rangers defence Adam Fox (23) waits for start of play after his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during third period at Rogers Arena.

It's less clear when Chytil suffered his injury, but it may have occurred during a first-period collision with Canes forward Jesper Fast. The 24-year-old has a history of concussions, with one source indicating that's a concern with his latest ailment.

On top of the injuries, forward Barclay Goodrow won't be traveling with the team to Minnesota due to the birth of his first child.

It's expected that Vincent Trocheck will slide into Chytil's second-line center spot between Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafrenière, with Brodzinski likely to backfill as the third-line center in the middle of Will Cuylle and Blake Wheeler. That would leave a fourth line of Jimmy Vesey, Nick Bonino and Tyler Pitlick.

Fox's absence should lead to an extended look for 23-year-old defenseman Zac Jones, who has been a healthy scratch for nine of the first 10 games. It'll be interesting to see how Laviolette arranges his D pairs without the former Norris Trophy winner, who ranks second on the team with 11 points (three goals and eight assists). It could mean a top-four opportunity for 22-year-old Braden Schneider in Fox's usual spot next to Ryan Lindgren.

Placing Fox on LTIR will temporarily allow the Rangers to exceed the salary cap.

They entered Friday with around $771,500 in available space, which dwindled down to just about $9,000 after recalling Brodzinski. But with their new LTIR pool, they can now add nearly all of Fox's $9.5 million average annual value in additional salary.

That gives them ample flexibility for the time being, but it's important to remember that the LTIR pool money will evaporate whenever Fox is activated. In the meantime, their ability to accrue cap space in advance of the March 3 trade deadline is on hold.

