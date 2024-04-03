NY Mets vs Detroit Tigers postponed due to weather: officials

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The New York Mets have postponed Wednesday night’s game against the Detroit Tigers due to inclement weather, according to a spokesperson for the MLB team.

The game will be made up on Thursday as part of a single-admission doubleheader. Fans with tickets for Wednesday’s game will not be able to redeem their ticket for Thursday’s doubleheader, according to the Mets. Officials said Thursday’s new game is scheduled to begin at 12:10 p.m.

April storm brings heavy rains and powerful winds; making for messy commute

Fans with tickets to the postponed game will be issued a digital voucher that can be found on their My Mets Ticket account on Thursday morning. Tickets can be found by clicking the vouchers tab. They can be exchanged for another regular season game, excluding the Mets vs. Yankees series scheduled for June 25 and 26, officials said.

Fans who bought a prepaid parking pass will also receive a digital parking voucher. The voucher can be accessed on My Mets Tickers. It is also eligible to be redeemed for another regular season home game at Citi Field.

Complimentary tickets for Wednesday’s game and those marked “NO RAINCHECK” cannot be exchanged for another game, a spokesperson said.

You can catch Mets games on PIX11 News and PIX11.com all season long! For more information and a schedule of games, click here.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.