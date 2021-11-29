NY Mets close to signing All-Star starting pitcher Max Scherzer, report says

In this article:

The New York Mets are closing on signing All-Star starting pitcher Max Scherzer, according to a report from MLB Network.

Max Scherzer and the #Mets are close to finalizing a multiyear deal, source confirms. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 29, 2021

