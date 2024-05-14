NY Liberty tips off new season tonight: Will this be their year?

The 28th season of the WNBA tips off, with the New York Liberty looking to build on last season's success. The league as a whole is poised to take significant strides forward, bolstered by a wave of star power that's driving increased interest and viewership. The big question remains: can this growing attention translate into more revenue for the league and its players?

The New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces tip off during Game Three of the Championship Round of the 2023 WNBA Finals at the Barclays Center on October 15, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

One standout figure is Caitlin Clark, described as a once-in-a-lifetime talent, who will make just $76,000 this season. The pay disparity between WNBA and NBA players is stark, but the numbers indicating increased interest in the women's league are hard to ignore. Viewership of events like the draft shows the enthusiasm is there. Will the money follow? Indicators are heading in the right direction, though some experts believe it will take more time.

For the New York Liberty, the new season brings big expectations and dreams of a championship. A passionate fan expressed their hopes: "We need to win this year. We're coming back for what we deserve. I've been a fan since '97, and we need the championship finally. New York deserves it. I feel it."

If it feels like there's something different for women's sports this year, it's because there is, and it's inspiring the next generation to play. "The excitement and how they inspire people to play basketball," said a young fan, capturing the essence of the sport's impact.

This enthusiasm on the court is translating to economic benefits of it like never before. Deloitte, a leading financial firm, predicts that women's sports will break an elite barrier this year, generating more than $1 billion in revenue for the first time, with women's soccer and basketball leading the way.

"It's been a long time coming," said Liberty star Breanna Stewart during Media Day, on a panel with Tina Cervasio. Stewart emphasized that the new opportunities on and off the court are real.

"I heard someone say before, like, it's not a moment, it's a movement. So we're continuing to progress." Breanna Stewart

This progress is boosted by record viewership of the WNBA draft, with all eyes on Caitlin Clark. Drafted first overall by the Indiana Fever, Clark's popularity has the potential to boost TV numbers and merchandise sales across the league. Liberty GM Jonathan Kolb highlighted Clark's impact: "What Caitlin is going to do for that franchise and Indiana and for the league at large... I don't know if we've seen it before, just from a magnitude standpoint, right off the bat."

Kolb added, "It's probably going to be that environment in Indiana, then right back here for our opener. It's nothing but excitement on our end. And I'm really excited for Caitlin to be here in the league."