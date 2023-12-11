Who should the NY Liberty targeting in the 2024 WNBA Draft?
Khristina Williams, of Girls Talk Sports TV, joins Dexter Henry to recap the 2023 WNBA Draft Lottery.
While Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers sit at the top of this draft class, the consensus strength lies in the group of forwards and centers who are eligible.
Today's edition includes an NFL Sunday recap, Ohtani's historic deal, Columbus winning it all, highlights of the weekend and more.
Maye and USC's Caleb Williams are considered the top two quarterbacks in the class of 2024.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch tonight's doubleheader on Monday Night Football.
Legendary NBA reporter and columnist David Aldridge joins Vincent Goodwill to talk about the Lakers winning the In-Season Tournament, LeBron potentially winning a 5th MVP, Ja Morant’s return from suspension and more.
Hartman threw 24 TDs and 8 interceptions in 2023.
Wembanyama still leads all rookies in points, rebounds, steals and blocks per game, but he rates 32nd in effective field-goal percentage, shooting 36.6% on everything but dunks.
Three teams are tied at 6-7, with the "winner" guaranteed destruction in the wild-card round, worse draft position and a first-place schedule next season. Oh, and the other team's on pace for the worst record in the 17-game era.
Copa América is coming. The 2025 Club World Cup is coming. The 2026 men’s World Cup is coming. Messi will be here through at least 2025, and “for the next few years, North America will be the epicenter of the beautiful game,” MLS president Don Garber said.
In an era of super-teams, the Fever’s plan is to slowly build from the basement back to the top. The close losses, the mini improvements and the overall fight Boston and the young team put up show it’s working.
Things haven't always gone smoothly for Dallas in the Dak Prescott era, which is why beating a high-caliber Eagles team on Sunday was so important.
Stroud was under constant pressure from the Jets defensive front before his exit.
The Bills find themselves on the outside looking in as the playoffs quickly approach.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Ohtani agreed to a 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.
"Seven hundred million dollars" was trending on social media following Ohtani's massive news.
The Columbus Crew played the same bold soccer they had all season, and dethroned LAFC to win MLS Cup, 2-1.
Cincinnati won't face any punishment.
Ready to find out which college football player will score the top honor in football for 2023? Tune in tonight.