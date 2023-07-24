NY Jets will wear 'Legacy White' throwback uniforms for these two games during 2023 season

If the trade for four-time MVP QB Aaron Rodgers and the announcement of being on "Hard Knocks" on HBO this offseason wasn't enough, get ready Jets fans, because there's more exciting news heading your way.

The team announced Monday that it will be bringing back its "Legacy White" uniforms for two games this upcoming season in the Meadowlands.

When these Jets took flight, they ascended to great heights.



Introducing our Legacy White Uniform, inspired by the New York Sack Exchange. pic.twitter.com/zfceKkyuOh — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 24, 2023

The first appearance will be the home opener in Week 1 against QB Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football" on ESPN. The second game they'll dawn the throwback jerseys will be on "Sunday Night Football" on NBC versus the reigning Super Bowl champions in QB Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the revitalization of the jerseys, co-owner and chairman Woody Johnson announced that the team will have the throwback Jets logo that the team used from 1978-97 at midfield.

MetLife Stadium will get the full throwback treatment for our Legacy Games. pic.twitter.com/To9rfH89QQ — Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) July 24, 2023

New York is going with the strategy to bring back the "Legacy White" uniforms during these two specific matchups as it faces two of the best young QBs in the entire NFL in Mahomes and Allen at home in primetime. MetLife Stadium should be rocking with a ruckus crowd and a potential white out on hand.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Jets throwback jersey: New legacy white uniform dates for 2023