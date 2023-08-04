NY Jets star quarterback Aaron Rodgers buys $9.5 million Montclair home, reports say

Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets' newest quarterback, recently bought a beautiful mansion in Montclair, according to multiple reports. The story was initially reported by the Daily Mail and the New York Post. Rodgers currently lives in a $4 million Manhattan apartment and bought the stunning Montclair home ahead of his first season with the Jets.

The contemporary mansion, which sold for $9.5 million, has eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The modern home also features a gourmet kitchen, a wine cellar and a gym. The home is located about 10 miles from MetLife Stadium and about 20 miles from Manhattan.

A $9.5 million home marked the most expensive sold in Essex County so far this year. The realtor for that home could not confirm who bought it.

Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) watches from the sidelines during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Montclair is a suburban commuter town in Essex County known for its large old homes, diverse community and arts scene. Within the town resides the second largest university in New Jersey, Montclair State University, several art galleries, live theaters and an art museum. The downtown area houses a wealth of boutiques and restaurants, among other local businesses.

Rodgers also owns homes in Malibu, California and Hobart, Wisconsin. In 2021, he sold his Del Mar, California home for $5.13 million.

Rodgers signed a two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the NY Jets. The Jets finished their last season with a 7-10 record, marking their seventh consecutive losing season. Thursday night, the Jets kicked off their preseason with a 21-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The Jets haven't won a Super Bowl since 1969 and last saw the playoffs in 2010. However, fans are hopeful that Rodgers can bring in wins for the team. Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl victory in 2011 and is set to be a Hall of Fame quarterback five years after he retires.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NY Jets' Aaron Rodgers new NJ home is in Montclair