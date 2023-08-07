NY Jets on Hard Knocks: 3 things we can't wait to see on the HBO show Tuesday night

It's time, Jets fans!

The New York Jets make their second appearance on HBO's hit show "Hard Knocks" beginning this week. The show will take an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look of everything happening on and off the field during training camp at Florham Park for the next five weeks.

There are headlines aplenty with the acquisition of future Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers, the potential signing of star RB Dalvin Cook, and numerous training camp battles to keep an eye on.

When does 'Hard Knocks' start?

The series premiere is set for Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 10 p.m.

The Jets have sky-high expectations as they currently have the seventh shortest consensus odds at 16-1 (+1600) to win Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas next February.

We've already gotten a sneak peak for Tuesday night's episode with a behind-the-scenes look from the Jets-Browns Hall of Fame game that took place last Thursday night.

Here are three storylines to watch for on the season debut of "Hard Knocks" with the New York Jets.

1. Aaron Rodgers and his new, lavish Montclair home

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands on the sideline during the first half of the Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Canton.

While Rodgers didn't play in the Hall of Fame Game, the four-time MVP made headlines this weekend when he reportedly purchased a $9.5 million mansion in Montclair, New Jersey. The home was the most expensive sold so far in Essex County this year and is roughly 10 miles from his other new home in MetLife Stadium.

Even if the camera crews don't show off Rodgers' new pad, there most likely will be a detailed insight of how Gang Green were able to land the 10-time Pro Bowler to the Meadowlands.

Despite a down year in 2022 after back-to-back MVP campaigns, Rodgers should be familiar and comfortable under new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett was the offensive coordinator for Rodgers in Green Bay when he had two of the best seasons of his career, winning consecutive MVPs in 2020 and 2021 and the Packers having the league's highest-scoring offense in 2020.

2. A classic quote from Jets coach Robert Saleh

Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; New York Jets coach Robert Saleh watches from the sidelines during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If there's one thing that's almost certain, it's head coaches making memorable quotes during the five-week show.

Last year on "Hard Knocks", Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell made headlines on a weekly basis with his fiery, passionate speeches during team meetings and practices.

Then you have the infamous Rex Ryan "snacks" rant when the Jets were on the show in 2010.

The last time the Jets were on Hard Knocks? We got this iconic Rex Ryan speech. 😂#HardKnocks Training Camp with the @nyjets premieres August 8th on @StreamOnMax. pic.twitter.com/mfQarnrbLc — NFL (@NFL) July 17, 2023

While he might not be as quotable as Ryan was, Saleh could deliver some passionate speeches or quotes while on camera. He's already expressed his disapproval of being on "Hard Knocks" to the media last month when it was only reported and not yet confirmed that the Jets would be the team selected to appear on the show.

3. To be or not to be? The Dalvin Cook saga

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook runs with the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the 2022 season at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Nearly two weeks ago, the Jets brought in the running back for an official visit. While Cook remains unsigned as of Monday afternoon, Saleh said it was an "unbelievable visit" for the four-time Pro Bowler.

Cook has also been linked to other AFC East opponents in the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins this offseason but had not made any decisions on where he will play in 2023.

Whether the Jets add Cook or not all comes down to the health of RB Breece Hall.

Florham Park, NJ May 31, 2023 -- Running back Breece Hall during the Jets OTA.

The organization believes Hall, who is still on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) after tearing his ACL in Week 7 last season, can be ready and not rushed back for the team's season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11.

Hall's health will be a major storyline as "Hard Knocks" progresses through the month in the sense that they could sign Cook if he has any setbacks, or keep the roster as is if the 22-year-old meets or exceeds expectations and is ready to go before the regular season begins.

