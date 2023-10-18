NY Islanders edge Arizona Coyotes with power-play goal

NEW YORK — Mathew Barzal scored a power-play goal in the second period, and the New York Islanders beat the Arizona Coyotes 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Ilya Sorokin had 14 saves in his first shutout of the season. Noah Dobson and Kyle Palmieri each picked up an assist on the game’s only goal in the Islanders’ second straight win.

“We were really good in the (offensive zone),” Islanders captain Anders Lee said. “If our forecheck is good and we have an offensive-zone shift, they are getting the puck out and looking to change. We have been on the other side of that at times, its tough to create a lot when you are hemmed in your zone.”

Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves for Arizona in its second straight loss. The Coyotes visit St. Louis on Thursday night and then play their home opener Saturday against Anaheim.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Coyotes shut out by Islanders for second-straight loss