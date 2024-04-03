NY high school students shine in McDonald’s All-American Game

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dozens of the best high school basketball players in the country showcased their skills in the McDonald’s All-American Game in Houston.

The boys’ and girls’ games were held on Tuesday night at the Toyota Center. Eight athletes from the tri-state area made their presence felt.

PIX11’s Perry Sook was at the game with more on New York’s star players.

