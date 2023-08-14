NY Giants Rookie Report: Deonte Banks, John Michael Schmitz locked in, Jordon Riley rising

EAST RUTHERFORD - Joe Schoen received high marks for what the New York Giants did in the 2023 NFL Draft.

All three of their first three selections were at some point mocked to go in the first round. Two of those were stamped as potential starters this season the moment the card was handed into Roger Goodell.

Building a roster takes all kinds for a general manager to plaster cracks up and down the depth chart, and for Schoen, knowing his rookie class was widely praised offered some consolation, but zero satisfaction.

“Lasts about two days. You don’t win games in April,” Schoen said. “The social media rankings and everything like that, you know, it’s about what we do this fall and how we go out there and compete when it matters and how we continue to build this off-season and get bigger, faster, stronger, through our strength program and then how we prepare and execute in August, I think there’s a process."

Here's a look at where the Giants' rookie class - undrafted players included - stands heading into Week 2 of the preseason:

Deonte Banks, CB

Banks has settled into his projected role on the boundary opposite Adoree' Jackson with the first-team defense. He's resilient and physical, and as Wink Martindale said back in the spring, echoing the coaching of Ted Lasso, he's a goldfish in terms of going play to play with a short memory. The Giants have to be thrilled to see where Banks' development is at this stage with two preseason games left prior to the season opener Sept. 10 vs. the Cowboys.

John Michael Schmitz, C

Schmitz stayed steady in joint practices against the Lions and then answered the bell with a strong debut in the preseason game working with a makeshift first line. He played the first half and was strong at the point of attack, standing guys up in pass protection with no apparent communication issues. I'm sure having Ben Bredeson next to him at RG helped, but Schmitz passed another test with flying colors.

Jalin Hyatt, WR

Even the Giants expected Hyatt's rookie development to be a bit slower once he got to this level. Surprise: he's come along faster than anticipated.

They believed his elite speed - not just vertically, but his short area quickness - would take the top off defenses and put cornerbacks on their heels. The learning curve in practice has diminished considerably. Against the Lions in joint practices, Hyatt repeatedly gained separation in 1-on-1 drills and team drills at the top of his routes, creating space with his breaks at the top of routes. He's going to bring a lot to the offense.

Eric Gray, RB

Gray is an intriguing player with a skill set that should excite people. He is shifty and moves well in the open field, which is why the Giants are going to give him a chance to win the returner's job. Boy, that would be some boost if he can emerge as a threat there. He had one long return on kickoff called back due to penalty. He caught every punt, which is a positive all things considered. Gray is an accomplished receiver out of the backfield and everyone wants to see what he might be able to do with a few carries in the game over the next two preseason games.

Jordon Riley, DT

Don't look now, but Giants seventh-round pick Jordon Riley is starting to stand out and make the most of his chances with Rakeem Nunez-Roches (groin) and Ryder Anderson (arm) sidelined and A'Shawn Robinson working his way back after being activated from the physically unable to perform list (PUP) on Monday.

Riley held his own in 1-on-1 drills Tuesday, and on Wednesday he combined with Kayvon Thibodeaux to force a fumble during 11-on-11 team drills. In the final team period of the session, Riley was with the first team defense alongside Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams up front. His strong play carried over to Friday night and he's already showing a knack for being stout against the run.

Gervarrius Owens, S

Owens was dinged up in a collision in the end zone on the first day of training camp, so his development started behind the 8-ball. He showed good instincts in the game on Friday night, nearly picking off a pass in the second half. His athletic profile should translate to special teams, and more reps on defense should be coming.

Tre Hawkins III, CB

Hawkins is scrappy and appears to have a resilience to his game that stands out. He has been very active around the ball, picking up interceptions in 1-on-1 drills and breaking up passes in team drills against first and second team receivers. His emergence could give the Giants flexibility in Week 1 that would allow Hawkins to play on the boundary and Jackson to follow CeeDee Lamb to the slot.

Tommy DeVito, QB

DeVito made a strong case Friday night to remain the Giants' third option at QB on the practice squad. He completed 15-of-24 passes for 155 yards, a touchdown and an interception. His development has been noticeable.

The fan favorite from West Virginia has the size and athletic profile to break out. He was relatively quiet on Friday night, which is a good thing if the Giants are hoping he eventually clears waivers and makes it to the practice squad. It'll be interesting to see if Ford-Wheaton gets more opportunities in practice over the next two weeks to prove his value.

Dyontae Johnson, ILB

Johnson played the second-most special teams snaps in the game (13) and the Giants like what the undrafted rookie from Toledo brings to the table. It'll be interesting to see if he can establish any roots at the position with Micah McFadden and Darrian Beavers competing to play next to Bobby Okereke.

Habakkuk Baldonado, OLB

Baldonado had a sack and should've had two if not for a shaky roughing the passer penalty. He also knocked a pass down in 35 defensive snaps.

Ryan Jones, TE

Jones made one catch for 10 yards, but he finds himself in a deep position.

Troy Brown, ILB

Brown was credited with a pass defensed, but that was it on the stat sheet.

Alex Cook, S

Cook had a good night in the game, registering a team-high seven tackles. He played 41 total snaps, including six on special teams.

Gemon Green, CB

Green stood out more during the week in Detroit with several splash plays in the joint practices, including an end zone interception.

Cameron Lyons, LS

Lyons is a roster long shot, given that he's behind Casey Kreiter, but he was right in the middle of the long punt return the Lions brought back for a touchdown. That's not a great thing.

