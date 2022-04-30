NY Giants pick Wan'Dale Robinson in second round after trading back in 2022 NFL Draft

EAST RUTHERFORD - The Giants traded back twice in the second round Friday night before finally sticking at No. 43, where they made a surprise pick of a wide receiver: Kentucky's Wan'Dale Robinson.

Robinson is a speedy and elusive slot receiver with good contact balance, but what stands out is his size, or lack thereof: he's 5-foot-8 and 178 pounds. Watching him play on tape, you tend to wonder what that means for Kadarius Toney. They appear to possess similar skill sets, but general manager Joe Schoen said that Robinson's arrival is not a reflection on Toney's future with the team.

There had been speculation that the Giants were looking to trade Toney, who reported for the voluntary offseason program for the first time this week.

"We're not shopping Kadarius Toney," Schoen said, to which Giants coach Brian Daboll added: "[Toney] had a good week."

The Giants opened the second round by moving down two spots to No. 38 and picked up another fifth round pick from the Jets in exchange for the 36th pick. Gang Green used that pick to select Iowa State running back Breece Hall.

Then the Giants traded down again, this time acquiring a fourth round pick from the Bears to slide to 43.

According to Dane Brugler of the Athletic, Robinson had more drops (11) than touchdowns (10) in college.

It was definitely surprising to see Robinson go in the second round. Was projected as a 3rd/4th rounder. But as a lot of people have suggested, this draft is so unpredictable, so teams' boards are going to be so different across the entire league.

Schoen's phone was buzzing on the table during the Giants' presser to talk about the Robinson pick. Sounds like the Giants see some of Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie in Robinson. Daboll did not want to make a direct comparison, but could see it.

Schoen also mentioned Deion Branch in terms of size comp.

"Generator with the ball in his hands," Schoen said of Robinson, who had the most prolific receiving season in Kentucky history, setting school records for catches (104), receiving yards (1,334) and 100-yard receiving games (six). "Very good run after the catch ... For what we're going to do offensively, he'll be a very good fit for us."

