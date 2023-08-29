NY Giants initial 53-man roster: Who's in, who's out and position-by-position analysis

EAST RUTHERFORD - The roster is better for the New York Giants than it was this time last year.

But there's no question general manager Joe Schoen will continue to seek upgrades in a variety of ways. as he has already proven in his tenure.

The initial 53-man roster is set by the league's mandated deadline; that said, the building continues as the Giants point their arrow forward now in advance of their season opener Sept. 10 against the Dallas Cowboys.

"Long couple of days here, obviously made some cuts," Giants coach Brian Daboll said before practice Tuesday. "I'm not going to talk about who was released today. It's kind of still a fluid situation right now, so really all-encompassing - the roster, whether it's the practice squad, who we have so that's really more for [Wednesday]."

Here's a position-by-position analysis of how things broke down in the final hours approaching the deadline:

Quarterbacks: 2

Who made it: Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor

Waived: Tommy DeVito

Breakdown: Jones is coming off a very strong summer as the leader of the offense. At his best, in terms of experience, Taylor is one of the league's top backups. DeVito's development is one of the most impressive stories on the team since the spring, and he's earned the chance to be QB3 on the practice squad, if he goes unclaimed, which is likely.

Running backs: 4

Who made it: Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Eric Gray, Gary Brightwell

Waived: Jashaun Corbin

Released: James Robinson

Breakdown: Barkley, Breida and Gray were locks. Ultimately, Brightwell has been out of action for three weeks since he sustained a leg injury in the first joint practice against the Lions in Detroit. He ended up staying due to his production on special teams, although there's a chance he gets moved to short-term IR on Wednesday. Corbin had a strong summer, but lost out in the numbers' game. He could return on the PS if he goes unclaimed. Former Giants running backs coach DeAndre Smith, who coached Corbin as a rookie, is now in Indianapolis.

GET OUR FREE NEWSLETTER: Sign up for Art Stapleton's 'All in on NY Giants' exclusive newsletter

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) and wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) talk during training camp in East Rutherford on Monday, July 31, 2023.

Wide receiver: 7

Who made it: Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell, Jalin Hyatt, Sterling Shepard, Wan’Dale Robinson

Waived: Collin Johnson, Kalil Pimpleton, Jaydon Mickens

Released: Cole Beasley, Jamison Crowder, David Sills V

IR: Bryce Ford-Wheaton

Breakdown: With Robinson coming off the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, the Giants ended up settling on six receivers at the deadline. Shepard, the longest tenured Giant, was never in jeopardy of losing his spot despite speculation to that length in recent weeks. Beasley is a vested veteran and not subject to waivers, so the expectation is that he will be re-signed - either to the active roster or the practice squad - at some point within the next day or so.

Tight ends: 3

Who made it: Darren Waller, Daniel Bellinger, Lawrence Cager

Waived: Ryan Jones

IR: Chris Myarick

NFI (Non-Football Injury) list: Tommy Sweeney

Breakdown: Waller and Bellinger have a chance to be one of the top tandems at the position in the NFL by season's end. Cager tweaked his ankle Saturday night in the preseason finale and did not practice Tuesday; he was inside getting treatment, but deserved to make the team. Sweeney was placed on the NFI list after suffering a medical event at practice, so his immediate future is uncertain.

Offensive Line: 9

Who made it: Andrew Thomas, Ben Bredeson, John Michael Schmitz, Mark Glowinski, Evan Neal, Joshua Ezeudu, Matt Peart, Marcus McKethan, Shane Lemieux

Waived: Tyre Phillips, Korey Cunningham, Julien Davenport, Sean Harlow

Waived/Injured: Jack Anderson, Wyatt Davis

Breakdown: McKethan is coming back from an ACL surgery and has guard/tackle flexibility. Lemieux closed camp well and could ultimately be a key reserve if he sticks at guard. Phillips was a surprise release, but there is a chance he returns either on the practice squad or the active roster if he clears waivers.

New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) participate in drills on day two of mandatory minicamp at the Giants training center on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in East Rutherford.

Defensive line: 6

Who made it: Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, A’Shawn Robinson, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Jordon Riley, D.J. Davidson

Waived: Kevin Atkins, Donovan Jeter, Kobe Smith, Ryder Anderson

Released: Brandin Bryant

Breakdown: The Giants identified their defensive front as a glaring weakness from last season, and Schoen went about building the depth chart out. Mission accomplished, if all stay healthy. Riley has had a great camp as a seventh-round rookie, while Davidson is returning from an ACL, so he's essentially a rookie again. Lawrence, Williams, Robinson and Nunez-Roches is one of the best fronts in the game.

Outside linebackers: 4

Who made it: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Jihad Ward, Boogie Basham

Waived: Tomon Fox, Habakkuk Baldonado

Released: Oshane Ximines, Tashawn Bower

Breakdown: The Giants acquired Basham from the Bills in a swap of late-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's a good edge-setter in the run game and offers some pass rush ability on the interior. Ximines and Fox both were slowed by the Jets' backup offensive tackles Saturday, raising a flag that this position needed reinforcement behind Thibodeaux, Ojulari and Ward.

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) participates in training activities at the NFL football team's practice facility, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Inside linebackers: 5

Who made it: Bobby Okereke, Micah McFadden, Isaiah Simmons, Carter Coughlin, Cam Brown

Waived: Dyontae Johnson, Darrian Beavers, Ray Wilborn

Breakdown: Simmons' arrival pushed Beavers, a fifth-round draft pick last year, off the active roster. Coughlin and Brown are special teams contributors, although Brown could end up going on short-term IR.

Cornerbacks: 6

Who made it: Adoree’ Jackson, Tae Banks, Tre Hawkins III, Cor’Dale Flott, Darnay Holmes, Nick McCloud

Waived: Amani Oruwariye, Darren Evans, Gemon Green

Waived/injured: Zyon Gilbert

PUP: Aaron Robinson

Breakdown: If the rookies Banks and Hawkins live up to expectations raised by their play this summer, this group can be surprisingly solid. Jackson will slide to slot corner in certain matchups. Holmes took a pay cut to stay. McCloud is a special teams stalwart and he's expected to be ready for Week 1, although he has missed a ton of time in the preseason due to injury.

New York Giants cornerback Tre Hawkins III. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Safeties: 5

Who made it: Xavier McKinney, Jason Pinnock, Dane Belton, Gervarrius Owens, Bobby McCain

Waived: Alex Cook

Breakdown: Pinnock was a waiver claim this time last year and now he's projected as the starter next to McKinney. Belton has had a solid summer. Owens suffered a hamstring injury against the Jets, but the severity is uncertain. McCain is a veteran who suffered a concussion and seemingly survived the bubble with uneven play.

Specialists: 3

Who makes it: K Graham Gano, LS Casey Kreiter, P Jamie Gillan

Waived: LS Cameron Lyons

Breakdown: Gano and Kreiter are among the best at their positions in the league. Gillan's consistency will remain a focus early on, and the Giants have put their faith in his growth as a punter.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NY Giants roster 2023: List of cuts, and position analysis