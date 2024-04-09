NWSL’s Red Stars Move Bay FC Match to Wrigley Field

The Chicago Red Stars are moving their home game against Bay FC to Wrigley Field, making it the first National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) match to be played at one of Chicago’s most iconic landmarks.

Red Stars’ decision comes on the heels of the Las Vegas Aces’ decision to move an upcoming game against the Indiana Fever to T-Mobile Arena, showing the increased drawing power of women’s sports. The Fever will have the first pick in the WNBA draft and are expected to choose Caitlin Clark, who has helped attract more viewers than ever to women’s college basketball.

Bay FC, the newest women’s professional soccer franchise, recently set a Bay Area women’s professional soccer record by selling out the team’s inaugural home opener on March 30.

Hosting the match at Wrigley Field is an effort to make women’s professional soccer more accessible to sports fans in Chicago. Since 2016, the Chicago Red Stars have played most of their home matches at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. The highest standalone match attendance was 17,399 on July 21, 2019, after the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) won the World Cup in France. In 2022, the club drew 23,951 fans as part of a doubleheader with MLS’ Chicago Fire at Soldier Field.

“Wrigley Field is one of the most iconic sports venues in the country. This is a unique opportunity for us to bring further visibility to our team and women’s soccer,” said Red Stars team captain and world champion goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

Built in 1914, Wrigley Field is the second-oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball with a seating capacity of 41,649.

The Chicago Red Stars are worth about $40 million, according to Sportico’s most recent valuations.

The Red Stars will start presale for season ticket holders on Thursday. In addition to their regular seats, fans can purchase additional tickets for the match as part of the presale. The Cubs’ presale for season ticket holders will begin next Monday. Public on-sale of tickets begins April 17.

