NW Arkansas Championship: What you need to know

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tickets and volunteer registration for the 2024 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G are now available, according to a news release.

The tournament returns to Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers from September 23 to 29 and will feature the top 144 players of the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA). This year’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G will also debut a $3 million prize fund.

General admission tickets and upgraded hospitality options such as the BITE Experience @ the LPGA and the Choctaw Club are available for purchase online. More information about ticket packages, volunteer registration and other features of the tournament can be found below.

Ticket information

Ticket options include $10 daily tickets, $25 weekly tickets and concessions priced at $3 or less at Tyson Foods Spectator Cafés.

Children aged 17 and under receive free entry to the event with a ticketed adult, courtesy of Nestlé. Military members, first responders and their families enjoy complimentary admission, courtesy of 3M.

The Choctaw Club reopens at Hole #15 at Pinnacle Country Club and will provide attendees with an upgraded hospitality experience including food, beverages and extra activities throughout the weekend.

Daily tournament ticket: $10

Weekly tournament ticket: $25

Choctaw Club: $75

Kids 17 and under: Free

Military members, first responders and their families: Free

Tickets can be purchased online.

The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G has been held at Pinnacle Country Club since 2007.

The BITE Experience

Daily tickets, priced at $50, grant access to a golf-viewing deck and courtyard overlooking Hole #16, along with food and beverage samples from nearby eateries. Each day of the BITE Experience @ the LPGA will feature a range of local, diverse-owned restaurants and eateries through partnerships with community organizations.

$5 of each daily ticket purchase will be donated to local organizations such as Brightwater Culinary School, NWA Food Bank, Black-Owned NWA, NWA Equality, NWA Girl Gang and Casa Dos Alas.

Tickets are limited, and individuals are encouraged to purchase them early, according to a news release.

About volunteer registration

Volunteer registration is now open. The tournament is seeking about 750 volunteers of all ages for various committees and positions.

Volunteers are required from Monday, September 23, to Sunday, September 29, in roles such as marshals, standard bearers and golf cart shuttle drivers. The volunteer package includes two official tournament polos, headwear, complimentary tournament grounds tickets and meals on scheduled volunteer days.

For more information about volunteering and registration, please visit the volunteer page on the LPGA website.

Medals will be awarded to overall and age group winners.

5K @ the LPGA information

Registration for the 5k @ the LPGA benefitting the Mercy Health Foundation will be open in mid-July.

The race begins and ends at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and participants can choose between the 5k or the 1k Fun Run. Overall awards will be given to the top three male and female racers. There will also be first place-only age group awards for ages eight and under to 70 and older.

Coworkers can join together and compete as a team against over 30 other local companies for titles such as Fastest Office, Fittest Office, and Leading Ladies are up for grabs. Only 5 participants are needed to form a team, and employees’ families are also eligible to compete.

Participants and guests can attend a vendor expo at Walmart AMP’s Choctaw Plaza following the race.

Race registrations are not open yet but will be updated on the website.

The course opened in 1990 and was originally designed by Don Sechrest and tour pro Bruce Lietzke and was redesigned by Randy Heckenkemper in 2008.

About the tournament

The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G is an annual women’s professional golf tournament on the LPGA Tour in Rogers.

Procter & Gamble (P&G) became the title sponsor in 2008, with Walmart joining as the presenting sponsor in 2010 and becoming the title sponsor in 2011, while P&G shifted to the presenting sponsor role.

First played in 2007, the tournament has been held at Pinnacle Country Club every year since. The course at Pinnacle Country Club plays at Par 71, with a yardage of 6,438.

LPGA Tour newcomer Hae Ran Ryu claimed her first tour victory at the 2023 NW Arkansas Championship.

For more information about the tournament, please visit the LPGA website.

