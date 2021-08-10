NV5 Announces Record Second Quarter Results; Exceeds Analyst Consensus and Raises Full-Year 2021 Guidance
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVEE) ("NV5" or the "Company"), a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 3, 2021.
"NV5’s record performance in the second quarter, led by our strategy, business model, and ability to adapt to market conditions, resulted in the highest gross revenues, net income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS that NV5 has delivered in a quarter since inception," said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. Wright added, "Public sector investments in infrastructure and utility safety and reliability continue to drive growth across our service verticals. The strong performance of our real estate transactions, energy efficiency, and international businesses demonstrates the ongoing recovery of our businesses that were impacted by the COVID pandemic. We strengthened our Environmental Health Sciences (EHS) vertical with the acquisition of PES Environmental in May. Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) continue to be increasing drivers of our business with the EHS vertical growing 71% year-over-year in Q2 supported by the organic growth of our real estate transactions business. We expect to build upon our strong second quarter momentum and are raising our guidance on gross revenues, GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS for the full year 2021."
Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gross revenues in the second quarter of 2021 were $179.5 million compared to $162.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, a 10% increase.
Net income in the second quarter of 2021 was $13.6 million compared to $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, a 203% increase.
Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021 was $34.2 million compared to $26.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, a 27% increase.
GAAP EPS in the second quarter of 2021 was $0.91 per share compared to $0.36 per share in the second quarter of 2020, a 153% increase.
Adjusted EPS in the second quarter of 2021 was $1.34 per share compared to $0.93 per share in the second quarter of 2020, a 44% increase. Diluted weighted average shares were 14,965,188 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 12,609,918 in the second quarter of 2020.
Full year 2021 guidance as follows:
Increase gross revenues to a range of $705 million to $727 million (previously $695 million to $720 million).
Increase GAAP EPS to a range of $2.45 per share to $2.84 per share (previously $2.36 per share to $2.78 per share).
Increase Adjusted EPS to a range of $4.20 per share to $4.55 per share (previously $4.05 per share to $4.45 per share).
Six Months Ended July 3, 2021 Results
Gross revenues in the first half of 2021 were $332.6 million compared to $328.2 million in the first half of 2020.
Cash flows from operations in the first half of 2021 were $62.2 million compared to $50.7 million in the first half of 2020, a 23% increase.
Net income in the first half of 2021 was $19.1 million compared to $8.7 million in the first half of 2020, a 120% increase.
Adjusted EBITDA in the first half of 2021 was $58.5 million compared to $51.1 million in the first half of 2020, a 14% increase.
GAAP EPS in the first half of 2021 was $1.35 per share compared to $0.69 per share in the first half of 2020, a 96% increase.
Adjusted EPS in the first half of 2021 was $2.25 per share compared to $1.77 per share in the first half of 2020, a 27% increase. Diluted weighted average shares were 14,196,035 for the six months ended July 3, 2021 compared to 12,601,830 in the six months ended June 27, 2020.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures; Comparability of Certain Measures
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments to EBITDA to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related costs. Management believes adjusted EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, Net Income, and other GAAP measures, is a useful indicator of our financial and operating performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures, and debt service. A reconciliation of Net Income, as reported in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this news release.
Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share (“GAAP EPS”) to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions, net of tax benefits, and acquisition-related costs. As we continue our acquisition strategy, the growth in Adjusted EPS may increase at a greater rate than GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS is provided at the end of this news release.
Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Net Income, and Diluted Earnings per Share.
About NV5
NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and internationally. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and on the conference call. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.
NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share data)
July 3, 2021
January 2, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
113,023
$
64,909
Billed receivables, net
109,122
142,705
Unbilled receivables, net
83,586
74,458
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
11,013
6,804
Total current assets
316,744
288,876
Property and equipment, net
29,444
27,011
Right-of-use lease assets, net
44,196
43,607
Intangible assets, net
175,093
174,931
Goodwill
364,562
343,796
Other assets
3,364
2,954
Total Assets
$
933,403
$
881,175
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
38,446
$
39,989
Accrued liabilities
47,319
45,325
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
16,805
24,962
Client deposits
706
380
Current portion of contingent consideration
3,933
1,334
Current portion of notes payable and other obligations
26,989
24,196
Total current liabilities
134,198
136,186
Contingent consideration, less current portion
1,374
1,066
Other long-term liabilities
39,762
38,737
Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion
142,347
283,326
Deferred income tax liabilities, net
29,736
27,791
Total liabilities
347,417
487,106
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 15,365,382 and 13,270,131 shares issued and outstanding as of July 3, 2021 and January 2, 2021, respectively
154
133
Additional paid-in capital
441,049
268,271
Retained earnings
144,783
125,665
Total stockholders’ equity
585,986
394,069
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
933,403
$
881,175
NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 3, 2021
June 27, 2020
July 3, 2021
June 27, 2020
Gross revenues
$
179,503
$
162,689
$
332,598
$
328,169
Direct costs:
Salaries and wages
45,025
45,079
86,485
90,114
Sub-consultant services
29,978
25,244
53,225
52,670
Other direct costs
13,114
8,914
22,912
17,402
Total direct costs
88,117
79,237
162,622
160,186
Gross profit
91,386
83,452
169,976
167,983
Operating expenses:
Salaries and wages, payroll taxes and benefits
44,213
44,149
87,164
89,706
General and administrative
13,367
11,824
24,915
24,980
Facilities and facilities related
5,038
5,357
10,135
10,754
Depreciation and amortization
10,216
11,160
19,656
22,200
Total operating expenses
72,834
72,490
141,870
147,640
Income from operations
18,552
10,962
28,106
20,343
Interest expense
(1,568
)
(4,403
)
(3,886
)
(8,190
)
Income before income tax expense
16,984
6,559
24,220
12,153
Income tax expense
(3,346
)
(2,056
)
(5,102
)
(3,462
)
Net income and comprehensive income
$
13,638
$
4,503
$
19,118
$
8,691
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.95
$
0.37
$
1.40
$
0.71
Diluted
$
0.91
$
0.36
$
1.35
$
0.69
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
14,419,671
12,308,965
13,648,247
12,271,221
Diluted
14,965,188
12,609,918
14,196,035
12,601,830
NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Six Months Ended
July 3, 2021
June 27, 2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
19,118
$
8,691
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
21,936
23,277
Non-cash lease expense
4,884
4,307
Provision for doubtful accounts
583
1,690
Stock-based compensation
7,790
6,880
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
235
—
Gain on disposals of property and equipment
(581
)
(350
)
Deferred income taxes
(2,988
)
(869
)
Amortization of debt issuance costs
454
442
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:
Billed receivables
36,727
(1,134
)
Unbilled receivables
(7,238
)
(2,286
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(4,208
)
2,117
Accounts payable
(2,446
)
138
Accrued liabilities
(4,187
)
1,922
Income taxes payable
—
613
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
(8,158
)
5,241
Deposits
307
66
Net cash provided by operating activities
62,228
50,745
Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash paid for acquisitions (net of cash received from acquisitions)
(21,652
)
—
Proceeds from sale of assets
460
437
Purchase of property and equipment
(4,028
)
(6,145
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(25,220
)
(5,708
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from common stock offering
172,500
—
Payments on notes payable
(5,325
)
(8,415
)
Payments of contingent consideration
(413
)
(913
)
Payments of borrowings from Senior Credit Facility
(145,082
)
(1,875
)
Payments of common stock offering costs
(10,522
)
—
Purchases of common stock tendered by employees to satisfy the required withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation
(52
)
—
Payments of debt issuance costs
—
(447
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
11,106
(11,650
)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
48,114
33,387
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period
64,909
31,825
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period
$
113,023
$
65,212
NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 3, 2021
June 27, 2020
July 3, 2021
June 27, 2020
Net Income
$
13,638
$
4,503
$
19,118
$
8,691
Add:
Interest expense
1,568
4,403
3,886
8,190
Income tax expense
3,346
2,056
5,102
3,462
Depreciation and amortization
11,394
12,237
21,936
23,277
Stock-based compensation
4,094
3,501
7,790
6,880
Acquisition-related costs
180
231
629
571
Adjusted EBITDA
$
34,220
$
26,931
$
58,461
$
51,071
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 3, 2021
June 27, 2020
July 3, 2021
June 27, 2020
Net Income - per diluted share
$
0.91
$
0.36
$
1.35
$
0.69
Per diluted share adjustments:
Add:
Amortization expense of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
0.58
0.77
1.21
1.46
Income tax expense
(0.15
)
(0.20
)
(0.31
)
(0.38
)
Adjusted EPS
$
1.34
$
0.93
$
2.25
$
1.77