🎥 Nutmeg gone wrong! Slick Atlanta capitalize on Houston error

Atlanta United host Houston Dynamo on Tuesday and a nutmeg gone wrong helped the visitors draw level in the first half.





The equalizer started thanks to goalkeeper Brad Guzan, who looked up and quickly sent the ball flying toward Daniel Rios.

It seemed Houston's Micael had the situation under control until he tried to nutmeg the Atlanta star and instead gifted him the ball.

A back-heel flick and a thumping finish later, things were all square in Atlanta.

Daniel Ríos finds the equalizer for @ATLUTD! pic.twitter.com/8Xeq7QFUCK — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 16, 2024

Can the hosts find a way to complete the turnaround? Or will Houston snatch the lead back?