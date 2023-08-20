Nurturing Talent: Area tennis coaches work to identify natural and earned abilities in building champion players

Aug. 20—TRAVERSE CITY — Owen Jackson is quick to point out what might hold him back from being an elite tennis player.

The Traverse City St. Francis junior says he's "not that tall" at about 5-foot-7 or 5-foot-8 on a good day. He describes himself as "really skinny" and said he was not exactly blessed with much "God-given talent." But what Jackson does have are three tennis state championships — one team and two individual — in his first two years as a Gladiator.

So how did Jackson make that happen?

"It's dedication to the game, to my craft," Jackson said. "I don't mean that in a selfish way. God has given me the ability to be flexible and nimble and to be fast on the court. But a lot of it is the day-in, day-out work."

Jackson said St. Francis tennis head coach Dane Fosgard is a big part of that work as the two practice every single day. Jackson proudly admits that he is working on his tennis game 24/7, even while he's sleeping.

"There's not a wasted day in August that we're not playing tennis or not together trying to get better," Jackson said of the Gladiator boys tennis program. "August is a huge month for us. We travel the most then because we don't have school, and part of getting better is giving us the best competition possible. We play all the best teams in Michigan, mostly D1, D2 and D3 teams. So I get to play all of my buddies that I see in the offseason."

Jackson said that Fosgard does "an amazing, amazing job" of making sure the team practices and practices "the right way."

"Tennis has been his whole life, and he's so passionate about it," Jackson said of Fosgard. "He really enjoys it, and he loves getting kids to the next level. If it takes calling us out when we need to be, that's a big thing. Some coaches don't do that. Dane is there every single day working with us as a team."

Driving home the value of consistency is something Fosgard believes is an integral part of a successful player and team.

"When you're on the court, you want to be consistent with your shot and keep the ball in play, but you also want to be consistent with your practice schedule, which means I need to be consistent with my coaching," Fosgard said. "A lot of it comes down to time on the court. That takes a lot of dedication from the player and the coach together."

The coach-player relationship requires an immense amount of trust flowing both ways, and it also comes with the knowledge that not every relationship will be the same. That means coaches must cater their style and approach to what is best for each player. Fosgard knows that, and Traverse City Central head tennis coach Casey Christiansen knows it, too.

"There are some players that catch on quicker than others and others that learn a little bit slower. But either way, if you want to get to that next level and keep improving your game, it's going to take a lot of hard work regardless of your talent," Fosgard said. "A player that might be naturally gifted on the court might need improvement in other aspects. Maybe they hit the ball hard but struggle under pressure. Every player has something to work on."

Christiansen tailors his style to each specific player. If one needs a "kick in the butt," they'll get it. If another needs a nurturing hand, they'll get that.

"I have a group of 12 kids every year, and you have to build that relationship with each one of them on a kid-to-kid basis and get to understand them. The more you know them personally, the more I can think about what buttons I can push to get them over that hump," Christiansen said.

Christiansen said his "tough side" isn't on the same level as Bobby Knight or Tom Izzo, but he knows the right time to fire his players up.

"There are times when you have to let kids know there is an expectation for being here," Christiansen said. "Others need more positive encouragement and to help them find a way to relax, whether that's something as simple as their breathing or what's going through their head."

What's going through their head is what Christiansen focuses on the most.

The Trojans' head coach said that once a player has developed skill-wise, he's helping them with "what's going on in those eight inches between their ears." Tennis rides waves of momentum, Christiansen, and good players stay calm when they get pulled underwater.

"You can have all the talent in the world, but without the mental and emotional side to navigate your way through the ups and downs of the match, you're just going to end up being a really nice player who didn't win anything," he said. "Give me 12 kids on my team who are going to have that mental toughness and emotional maturity, and I think we'd be a much more successful team."

A strong mental approach shows its true value when championships are on the line.

Fosgard works in practice and during the regular season to build his players to "championship moments" — be that for a conference or regional title or even a state crown.

He tries to put his players in every scenario possible so that they are exposed to as many different variations of tennis as possible before they hit the big stage.

"Handling the pressure is huge," Fosgard said. "The pressure you face when you're trying to win a state championship is amazing. And to overcome that pressure and win a state championship is even more amazing. For those who have done that, you don't realize what a huge accomplishment that is."

St. Francis senior Tristan Bonanni said it's impossible to exactly imitate a state championship match in practice, but mentally putting yourself in that situation or at a disadvantage helps when he finds himself in that moment later on.

"The nerves aren't the same, but it does help," Bonanni said. "Dane is more of a mental coach than changing part of my physical game. He clears my head, and that's what helps me the most. When you're down in a match, if you can stay calm and you have a coach that can keep you calm, that helps a lot."

Fellow St. Francis senior Chris Bobrowski said getting the physical fundamentals down has helped steady his mechanics, which has helped with his mental approach.

"The game becomes simpler," Bobrowski said. "Your body just understands what to do without you having to think about it. That helped me control my outcomes in my matches instead of just hoping the other person screws up."

Jackson hopes that approach will bring them back to a state-championship level, but he's not counting his proverbial chickens until they've hatched.

"I have all the aspirations in the world to win another state championship, but you don't know how you're going to stack up until you stack up," Jackson said. "I know we'll grow and have that great competitive spirit."

Bobrowski said that is how Fosgard gets the best out of him and his teammates.

"He sees the talent in us," Bobrowski said. "He helps us look past the first steps and pushes us so hard because he knows that we can get to states. Even if we're all tired or have had a rough day at school, he's always like, 'C'mon, guys. Let's go. You want to win this point. You need to beat this team.' And that fires us up and gets us going after each other to have that drive to win and win and win."

As tennis legend Billie Jean King once said, pressure is a privilege.