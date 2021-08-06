Nursing home leaders support vaccine requirements for staff as cases climb

Aug. 6—As the delta variant spreads and the state reports new COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes, more long-term care facilities are requiring their staff to be vaccinated.

Residents and staff of nursing homes and long-term care facilities were first in line to receive vaccines in December 2020. Residents were vaccinated at high rates, with all but a few facilities reporting 90% or more residents fully vaccinated by the end of July. But not everyone who works at a nursing home was eager to get a vaccine, and staff vaccinations have lagged.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced a requirement Wednesday for all nursing home staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 10.

While New Hampshire has not announced any similar mandate, private nursing homes are moving to require staff vaccinations.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health issued a mandate Tuesday, as did Veterans Affairs facilities on July 26. Genesis, the largest owner of private nursing homes in New Hampshire, announced a vaccination requirement this week for all staff, with exemptions for medical conditions and religious beliefs.

At the Woodlawn Care Center in Newport, administrator Chris Martin said he was moving toward a vaccine requirement for his staff. About 75% are fully vaccinated.

"I think there will be some pushback about it," he said. "We will have to work through that with folks."

But he said there should be nothing controversial about requiring a vaccination to prevent staff from spreading a communicable disease to residents. Staff are required to get flu shots to protect residents, for example.

"Personally, I've got a little bit of a libertarian streak in me, being from New Hampshire," Martin said. But, he added, "we've got 53 residents. We've had an outbreak. We lost four. We know we can prevent future outbreaks."

Michael Flaherty, president and chief executive officer of the Taylor Retirement Community in Laconia, said 96% of his 250 staff are vaccinated.

Story continues

He said this was achieved by talking one-on-one with hesitant staff, and encouraging them to talk it over with their primary care doctors.

He said he understands and supports the actions being taken in Massachusetts.

"If we were in a different place with lower vaccination numbers, I would maybe take those steps myself," Flaherty said. "This health care crisis is real. It's dangerous. I don't think everybody fully understands how dangerous it can be."

Brendan Williams, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Health Care Association, a nursing home trade group, said in the face of a severe staffing shortage across the industry, he can understand that administrators have to balance residents' safety from COVID with the dangers of an understaffed facility.

Williams said he had worried that vaccine requirements would push unvaccinated workers to leave for other facilities without mandates. The requirement for all staff at Genesis homes will help level the playing field, he said, and make it easier for other nursing home administrators to set requirements.

But a statewide requirement would bring more uniformity between homes, Williams said.

The Massachusetts governor's order includes that state's two veterans homes, including the Holyoke Soldiers Home that saw 76 COVID-19 deaths in 2020. But because New Hampshire has not yet issued a statewide vaccination mandate, public care facilities here do not yet have vaccine requirements.

The New Hampshire Veterans Home, where a winter outbreak killed 37, cannot impose a vaccine requirement on its own, because it is a state agency.

More than two-thirds of the Veterans Home staff have been vaccinated, said spokeswoman Sarah Stanley. "We're trying to encourage not only education but the thought that vaccines are available and important. We are constantly reminding our staff of that."

Country nursing homes' policies have to be approved by county commissioners and county delegations of legislators.

Ted Purdy, the administrator of Sullivan County Health Care, the county's nursing home, pitched a vaccine requirement to county officials after multiple outbreaks at the home, including one in May 2021.

But because the county delegation did not want to impose a vaccine mandate, Purdy said, he is trying to nudge up the vaccination rate among staff with a $300 bonus for anyone who is fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. The county delegation agreed to fund the incentive.

jgrove@unionleader.com

Correspondent Rick Green contributed to this report.