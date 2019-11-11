Nurse makes plans for Leonard reunion after ending Lakers run

Nick Nurse vowed to devise a plan to "make life very difficult" for Kawhi Leonard when the Toronto Raptors do battle with the NBA Finals MVP star on Monday.

Leonard left the Raptors to join the Los Angeles Clippers in July after playing a huge part in Toronto's maiden NBA title triumph.

The champions ended the Los Angeles Lakers' seven-match winning streak with a 113-104 victory at Staples Center on Sunday and will come face to face with Leonard for the first time since his departure at the same venue on Monday.

Raptors head coach Nurse is looking forward to catching up with Leonard but is determined to prevent the three-time NBA All-Star from enjoying his evening.

"It's going to great. It was great to see Danny [Green] tonight and it's going to be great to see Kawhi," said Nurse.

"You go [through] something like that where you're all kind of sealed in together, fighting that out for a couple of months – you get a special experience there.

"In saying that, I'm going to stay up late tonight trying to devise some sort of scheme to make life very difficult for him."

Nurse was impressed with the contribution made by players coming off the bench in an impressive defeat of the Lakers, which moved the Raptors to 7-2.

"Those guys did a great job. I think everybody that stepped out there, they didn't only contribute, they played awesome," said Nurse.

"I'll give credit to some of our bench guys. My first unit went out there and was much more solid, I thought we were executing the schemes better.

"We were doubling [Anthony] Davis and doubling LeBron [James], covering up some easy stuff at the rim and then that next crew came in and they really bothered them.

"I think Rondae [Hollis-Jefferson] bothered them, Chris [Boucher] was protecting the rim, they weren't giving up any second shots. It was a hard-playing group effort."