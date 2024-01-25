The nurse who helps dying patients write poetry

Rekha Vijayshankar now works as Marie Curie’s deputy head of quality and clinical governance - Phil Hardman

Whether rich or poor, male or female, from any background and across all ages, at the end of life the same fears and preoccupations arise.

What will happen to me after I die? Will my family cope? How will I be remembered?

These are familiar questions for Rekha Vijayshankar. As a palliative care nurse who is now Marie Curie’s deputy head of quality and clinical governance, she has helped thousands of patients to explore their feelings towards such themes through writing poetry and journal entries together.

For many of her patients, it is the first time they have ever expressed themselves through creative work.

“Some people will clam up, others are more open,” she says. “I have no preconceived notions anymore. I sit with their suffering as an equal, not trying to control it, but being in partnership with them.

“When they know they feel safe with you, they start to share, and that is when we might write together.”

And, as they proceed, Vijayshankar senses a “very heavy weight” leaving them. “People smile, they usually get tired, they have a peaceful sleep, and their intake of pain relief may not be as high. People may cry for the first time in months, years, even the first time in their life.”

Vijayshankar’s work in end-of-life care is motivated in part by her own experiences. Disturbed by the poor care given to her husband during a serious illness early in their marriage, she embarked on a career in healthcare with the aim of providing the mindful attention so often lacking in the industry.

It was while working as a health visitor in economically deprived communities in London that she first combined creative writing and meditative practices with her medical care.

She would write “little poems” for the children to cheer them up when visiting their mothers, who would then request their own verses. Journaling also helped the families to understand the difficulties they were facing.

As the health visitor team leader for Kensington & Chelsea after the Grenfell fire in 2017, she found patients needed this approach more than ever before.

Vijayshankar has helped thousands of patients to explore their feelings through writing poetry - Phil Hardman

“I found sitting with my patients and writing with them helped with what they were going through. We wrote about hope, in the midst of a lot of adversity. The idea was ‘How do you keep beauty alive? What could be really life-affirming in adversity?’”

The “little poems” and diary entries continued when she moved into palliative care in 2021, first as clinical lead at a care home for elderly patients living with dementia and then with Marie Curie.

People will call for the “lady with grey hair who likes poetry”, and Vijayshankar begins with a simple question: what is on your mind?

“I would write my little poems for them and read them out, then I would invite them to suggest a few lines or words of their own. They always would have some ideas, and it helped build a rapport.

“It can be very challenging to live with dementia, but it was simply magical to work with them creatively.”

Although it is “excellent in many ways” that medical advancements have extended life expectancy, Vijayshankar believes these successes have also developed a phobia of death.

“Death has been framed as a biomedical construct, an event, often one we fear. That is why palliative care is so important.

“In my lens, death is not an event, it is a process, one that starts at birth and continues. It is a process that is happening at this very minute. Many cells are constantly dying so the new ones are being born. Death is a process of rejuvenation. So, in fact, death is very life affirming.”

Patients who may be feeling depressed about the prospect of their terminal diagnosis are sometimes skeptical of this perspective. Through writing, Vijayshankar helps them to explore these feelings and gradually even to accept them.

One patient, an academic, felt there was “nothing to look for in death”. While nursing him on a particularly gloomy day, when it was pouring down with rain and death felt near, she asked if he found “anything really beautiful in this moment”. He said nothing.

“It was a dim moment, quite dark. So I said, ‘Let me give you my list of beautiful things and we’ll see.’”

She listed his smile, her children, and the idea of having a cup of tea later. Gradually, he added some ideas of his own.

“Twenty minutes later, he said, ‘That was really nice, I think I’ll have a cup of tea.’ His stubbornness had melted away.”

Writing can also be an invitation to involve relatives in their loved ones’ care, and, with patients’ consent, she often shares their poetry or journalling.

Sometimes this is the only way a patient can communicate the true depth of their feelings with their family. Many tell her they would never have revealed certain things to their children, siblings, or grandchildren without her guiding presence.

As in life, she says, their writing can encompass happiness as well as difficult feelings.

“I had one grandfather who wrote a moving poem to his granddaughter, and while she was reading it she was in tears.

“Watching her cry he took the paper back and added a couple of lines, something like ‘I find beauty in your snotty nose when you cry…’ which made everyone laugh and invited lightness and joy back into the room again.”

Experiencing such moments is a “real privilege”, says Vijayshankar.

“Through sitting with patients’ suffering and my own suffering, I can see that life is a kaleidoscope. There are lots of not-so-nice things but also lots of very nice things.



“To be able to appreciate the beauty of grief, I always try to think in my dark moments how life is like a plant. The nice moments of life grow around the potted roots in the earth, and from the nurture of the earth come flowers, which are beautiful. That is grief’s gift to me.”

Marie Curie is one of four charities supported by the Telegraph Christmas Charity Appeal. The others are Go Beyond, Race Against Dementia and the RAF Benevolent Fund. To make a donation, please visit telegraph.co.uk/2023appeal or call 0151 284 1927