Nurmagomedov back in Makhachev's corner against Poirier

Islam Makhachev (left) has lost just once during his 26-fight career [Getty Images]

Islam Makhachev will have Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner for the first time in almost two years when he defends his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 in New Jersey on Saturday.

Nurmagomedov, a close friend and long-time training partner of Makhachev, was last a part of his Russian compatriot's team when he beat Charles Oliveira for the belt in 2022.

The former lightweight champion - nicknamed the Eagle - retired undefeated after 29 fights, and said he was taking a break from MMA last year to focus on his family.

Makhachev, 32, has since defended his title twice against Australia's Alexander Volkanovski without Nurmagomedov at octagon-side.

"The Eagle has landed in Jersey City, he's going to be in my corner," said Makhachev.

"Honestly I'm very happy because he's one of the best coaches, brothers and friends."

Nurmagomedov's achievements have led many to regard the 35-year-old as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time and he was instrumental in Makhachev's ascendency through the UFC ranks.

He beat Poirier in 2019 and said on YouTube this week he would help Makhachev exploit the American's weaknesses.

Poirier, 35, will try to claim the undisputed belt at the third attempt after defeats by Nurmagomedov and Oliveira in 2021.