Nuri Şahin installed as new Borussia Dortmund head coach

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the appointment of Nuri Şahin as their new head coach.

Şahin returned to Signal Iduna Park, where he enjoyed two spells as a player, in December 2023 to serve as assistant to Edin Terzić.

But Terzić’s departure on Thursday saw the former Turkey international stepping into the club’s top job with a three-year contract.

“It is a great honour for me to be the coach of Borussia Dortmund,” said Şahin.

“I would like to thank everyone in charge at the club for the trust they have placed in me. I am really looking forward to my job at BVB.

“From day one, we will do everything we can with a lot of energy and great passion to achieve the maximum possible success.”

Dortmund’s sporting director Lars Ricken added: “Nuri knows the club, its employees and the BVB ‘DNA’ both as a player and as an assistant coach.

“We are convinced that Nuri is the right coach for us.”

The Black and Yellow reached last season’s Champions League final, where they slipped to a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid.