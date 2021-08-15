Nuno tells Kane get ready to help Tottenham

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo told Harry Kane to get fit and be ready to help Spurs after beating defending champions Manchester City 1-0 to open their Premier League season on Sunday.

Kane was absent from the Spurs squad with his future at the club still in doubt over interest from City.

Despite missing their talisman, Tottenham gave Nuno a dream start to his time in charge as Son Heung-min struck the winner in front of a full house.

The Spurs fans revelled in the win with chants of "are you watching Harry Kane" in the closing stages.

"Harry is one of the best players in the world, we are very lucky to have him, so he has to get ready and help the team," said Nuno.

"I'm sure with the commitment and the talent we have we will have a good team."

Nuno admitted Tottenham had to ride their luck early on as City started brightly, but were made to pay for missing a host of chances in the opening 15 minutes.

"I think we were lucky because they had clear chances, but the boys held on," added Nuno.

"We knew it would be tough and after 15 minutes we adjusted better.

"The atmopshere and especially the hard work of the boys makes any manager proud."

