Nuno on penalty audio, being 'respectful' and Awoniyi

Nick Mashiter - BBC Sport Senior Football News Reporter
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has spoken to the media before Saturday’s trip to Sheffield United.

Here are the headlines:

  • On whether he has any update on their appeal against their four-point penalty for breaching profit and sustainability rules: "Not yet, unfortunately not yet. We’ve been dealing with this situation for a while, we have been expecting it to come sooner so we know exactly how many points we have. Do we have 30, 29, 28, 27? We need it as fast as possible."

  • Nuno reiterated his point from last month over his issue with situation at the bottom of the league: "It’s a mess. They had time enough. It’s a mess. It’s very difficult not only for us but for the league. It’s very hard to be in this situation."

  • On the audio of the three decisions which saw them have penalties turned down in the 2-0 defeat at Everton: "I still believe the three of them are [penalties]. The PGMOL clearly said the third one was a penalty but unfortunately they [the officials on the day] got it wrong. It’s happened before when the panel has decided and said it was the other way round. We cannot be bothered by that."

  • He continued: "I always try to be respectful, I try to understand how hard the work of the referee is but this year it’s difficult. There are too many situations happening. I felt it was impossible to control the emotions and that’s why I’ve become so vocal."

  • On responding to the Football Association asking for his observations following his comments after the Everton game: "I read it, I agreed and I signed it. We are still waiting. Hopefully I don’t get punished and I can be on the touchline."

  • Nuno said he and the club felt vindicated in their concerns over the decisions "To a point, yes. It’s nice when you have someone, an expert, saying they [the referees] got it wrong and what you said and saw was right. It makes you feel more comfortable but it doesn’t give you back what happened."

  • On needing their fate to be in their own hands after playing Sheffield United: "Looking at the table and the next matches, it’s going to be until the end - it’s not going to be solved (at the weekend). We depend on ourselves and after Sheffield United, it must still be in our hands so, for that, we must win."

  • Willy Boly is fit but Neco Williams remains a doubt after suffering a hamstring injury against Manchester City. Striker Taiwo Awoniyi is also back in training: "Taiwo started with the group today - let's see if he's feeling positive. I think he can help us."

