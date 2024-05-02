Nuno on penalty audio, being 'respectful' and Awoniyi

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has spoken to the media before Saturday’s trip to Sheffield United.

Here are the headlines:

On whether he has any update on their appeal against their four-point penalty for breaching profit and sustainability rules: "Not yet, unfortunately not yet. We’ve been dealing with this situation for a while, we have been expecting it to come sooner so we know exactly how many points we have. Do we have 30, 29, 28, 27? We need it as fast as possible."

Nuno reiterated his point from last month over his issue with situation at the bottom of the league: "It’s a mess. They had time enough. It’s a mess. It’s very difficult not only for us but for the league. It’s very hard to be in this situation."

On the audio of the three decisions which saw them have penalties turned down in the 2-0 defeat at Everton: "I still believe the three of them are [penalties]. The PGMOL clearly said the third one was a penalty but unfortunately they [the officials on the day] got it wrong. It’s happened before when the panel has decided and said it was the other way round. We cannot be bothered by that."

He continued: "I always try to be respectful, I try to understand how hard the work of the referee is but this year it’s difficult. There are too many situations happening. I felt it was impossible to control the emotions and that’s why I’ve become so vocal."

On responding to the Football Association asking for his observations following his comments after the Everton game: "I read it, I agreed and I signed it. We are still waiting. Hopefully I don’t get punished and I can be on the touchline."

Nuno said he and the club felt vindicated in their concerns over the decisions "To a point, yes. It’s nice when you have someone, an expert, saying they [the referees] got it wrong and what you said and saw was right. It makes you feel more comfortable but it doesn’t give you back what happened."

On needing their fate to be in their own hands after playing Sheffield United: "Looking at the table and the next matches, it’s going to be until the end - it’s not going to be solved (at the weekend). We depend on ourselves and after Sheffield United, it must still be in our hands so, for that, we must win."