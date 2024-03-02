Nuno 'massively underrated' - Gibbs White

Nuno and Gibbs-White

Morgan Gibbs-White says Nuno Espirito Santo is "a top manager" and is "massively underrated" when it comes to his ideas and creativity.

Forest are on a run of one win in 11 games in all competitions, and are just one place above the relegation zone, with the daunting task of league leaders Liverpool next up at the City Ground.

However, Gibbs-White, who played under Nuno at Wolves, told BBC Radio 5 Live, he had huge respect for the Forest boss.

"I've known the manager for a long time now, since I was 16, and we've always had a great relationship," he said.

"I've always absolutely loved learning underneath him. When I found out the news he was coming here I was super excited to work with him and for him again.

"He's a top, top manager full of ideas and full of confidence. You can see that in the way we play - but we just need to pick up points now."

Forest were knocked out of the FA Cup on Wednesday by Manchester United and are continue to run under the shadow of potential punishment for allegedly breaching the Premier League's financial rules.

Points may have been at a premium recently but the attacking midfielder believes the fans and players "have to keep believing" in Nuno's style because performances are improving.

"The manager's ideas are incredible and you can see that in parts of our game but we need to improve in the small final details," he added. "We have to keep believing in the manager because it's just about trying to find the consistency now.

"He's massively underrated, especially with what he did at Wolves in getting them promoted from the Championship and then into Europe, and he's come in with that same mindset for us to be better."