Nuno Espirito Santo plans Harry Kane chat on Monday following his Spurs return

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed that Harry Kane has reported to the club and plans to speak to him on Monday as Spurs also try to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

Kane ended his exile from the north London outfit on Saturday and is now isolating at the club’s training ground following his late return from holiday.

The England captain sent shockwaves around the football world last week when he did not show up for planned pre-season checks, instead opting to stay in the Bahamas and then go on to Florida as he tries to force a move to Manchester City.

Spurs were furious, and could fine him, and he issued a statement on Friday revealing he would return the following day and that he would never refuse to train with the club.

Kane will come out of isolation on Thursday, meaning he will have a small number of sessions with the squad before Sunday’s Premier League opener, against City of all teams.

Before that Nuno expects to speak to Kane on Monday, with talks also likely between the striker and chairman Daniel Levy, who remains adamant Kane will stay at the club this summer.

“Yes it’s true. Harry is with us. He has to quarantine. He is in (Spurs) Lodge but he is training. Already made the first day with the sports scientists. He is with us. Good,” Nuno said after his side beat Arsenal 1-0 in a friendly on Sunday afternoon.

“We expect to integrate Harry when he follows all the protocols that we have to apply.

“We have processes and we have to be very strict and not take any chances as one of the things, as everyone has learned, is the pandemic is still here so we have to be really careful.

“I will speak with Harry probably as soon as possible because he is already at The Lodge. Not today, because today was the day of the match, but we have a training session tomorrow and with social distancing hopefully I will speak with Harry.”

If Spurs get their wish, Kane will be joined in the team by Martinez.

Spurs have been in discussions with the Serie A champions over a possible transfer worth £60million, the PA news agency understands.

It is understood they would like the Argentina international to play alongside Kane rather than to replace him.

Nuno Espirito Santo. whose Spurs side beat Arsenal 1-0 in a friendly on Sunday, did not want to speak about other clubs’ players (John Walton/PA)

However, the impending sale of Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea is hindering their chances, with Inter keen to keep Martinez despite their dire financial situation.

But Spurs are hopeful of pushing a deal through for the 23-year-old, who helped his country to Copa America glory this summer.

Nuno did not want to speak about another club’s players, though.

He said: “I will not speak about any player. I will speak only about my Tottenham players, Spurs players, nothing else. Thank you.”

Kane, new signing Cristian Romero and Tanguy Ndombele missed the win over the Gunners, sealed by Son Heung-min’s late goal.

Son Heung-min scored Tottenham’s winner on Sunday (John Walton/PA)

Argentina defender Romero joined from Atalanta on Friday in a loan move that will become a £42.5million permanent deal in January, but he arrived with a knee injury.

Nuno added: “He didn’t train yet with the group. It’s true, he finished the Copa America in the last game with a problem.

“It’s much better, much better now but we have to be very careful first, not take any chances. He, like all the players, Gio (Lo Celso) for example didn’t have too many sessions, (also) Hugo (Lloris).

“We have to manage a lot of aspects until the moment that we decide to put the player on the pitch. He is here, looks good and when he starts training in a normal way he will become an option.”

Ndombele’s absence is more of a mystery. The Frenchman’s pre-season has been interrupted by paternity leave, but he has been back at the club for a number of weeks.

Joe Willock was not involved for Arsenal ahead of a reported move to Newcastle (Alex Pantling/PA)

“We have all the players, we have to assess all the individual aspects of each and every one of the players,” Nuno said. “Tanguy is not with us today. He is not injured but we consider it is not yet the moment for him to be part of the game.”

Joe Willock was not involved for Arsenal ahead of a reported move to Newcastle, but Gunners boss Mikel Arteta did not give much away.

Asked why he and defender Rob Holding were not involved in the north London derby, the Spaniard said: “Two different reasons. Rob wasn’t available, not fit enough to play, and with Joe will explain the reasons when we can.

“It’s all I can say now. When I can say more I will let you know.”

Bukayo Saka made his first appearance since his decisive penalty miss in England’s Euro 2020 final as he came on as a second-half substitute for the visitors.

Despite the rivalry between the sides, the teenager, who was racially abused on social media in the aftermath of his shootout miss, was warmly applauded by the Tottenham fans upon his introduction.

There was also a banner in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which read: “North London stands with Bukayo Saka and all players against racism and discrimination.”