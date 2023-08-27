Nunez's vicious strike equalizes for Liverpool
Darwin Nunez makes the most of his opportunity off the bench to power his shot past Nick Pope to tie things up at 1-1 against Newcastle.
Caleb Williams had a strong 2023 debut for USC, but freshman Zachariah Branch stole the show.
Messi didn't enter until the 60th minute, but he still put on a show.
The most hyped pitching prospect in years received a rude welcome in Double-A.
The U.S. got out to a slow start as it adjusted to the aggressive style of international play.
A late penalty kick from Bruno Fernandes sealed the win for United.
Jacobs will return to the Raiders after he initially held out for a new contract.
Holloway took down "The Korean Zombie" in the third round.
Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso said the kiss from Luis Rubiales was not consensual.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football tight end rankings for 2023 draft season!
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens makes the case for Sam Howell being a shrewd late-round draft target at quarterback.
"I have made the decision not to return to the National Team until things change and this type of act does not go unpunished."
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The Cardinals added yet another QB option with Kyler Murray still on the mend.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Bieniemy brought his version of the West Coast offense to Washington.
She's revealed her All-Breakout and All-Bust teams. Now, Kate Magdziuk turns her attention to whom she believes will be the top rookies of 2023.
Tight end continues to be fantasy football's toughest position to solve. Let's explore four candidates who could exceed expectations this season.