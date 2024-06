[Getty Images]

Darwin Nunez scored three goals for Uruguay in their 4-0 victory over Mexico on Thursday.

It is his first hat-trick for La Celeste and takes his goal tally up to 11 from 23 outings for his country.

The game was Uruguay's final warm-up before they head to the United States for the 2024 Copa America. Their opening match is on Monday, 24 June against Panama.