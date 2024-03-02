Nunez’s 99th-minute winner for Liverpool enrages Forest, Chelsea fans turn on Pochettino

Darwin Nunez celebrates his late winner for Liverpool - Reuters/Molly Darlington

Substitute Darwin Nunez grabbed a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Premier League leaders Liverpool snatched a vital 1-0 victory at Nottingham Forest.

It seemed Jurgen Klopp’s side would have to settle for a point after a frustrating afternoon at the City Ground but Nunez marked his return from injury getting the final touch to an Alexis Mac Allister ball in the ninth additional minute.

The victory took them four points clear at the top of the table with title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal to play on Sunday.

The match ended in confusion with tempers boiling over on the touchline after the final whistle.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinaki looks spitting mad on the touchline - MI News & Sport/Jon Hobley

Chelsea fans turned on Mauricio Pochettino as they watched their side labour to a 2-2 draw at west London rivals Brentford.

Chelsea were leading through a Nicolas Jackson header but were pegged back by Mads Roerslev’s close-range strike. And shortly after Yoane Wissa put Brentford ahead with a spectacular overhead kick, the away fans began singing the name of former manager Jose Mourinho as well as calling for Pochettino to go. But the Blues at least rescued a point on Pochettino’s 52nd birthday after Axel Disasi scored a late equaliser.

West Ham also left it late with two goals after 90 minutes were up as they claimed a 3-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park. Everton had been hoping to put more distance between themselves and the bottom three after having four of their deducted 10 points returned this week. They seemed on course after Beto made amends for missing a first-half penalty by putting them ahead after 56 minutes but Kurt Zouma replied with a header. Tomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez then both netted in stoppage time as the visitors took the spoils.

Tottenham scored three times in the final 13 minutes as they came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 at home. Eberechi Eze stunned the hosts from a free-kick just before the hour but Timo Werner levelled. Cristian Romero put Spurs ahead 10 minutes from time and Son Heung-min, who hit a post earlier in the game, put the result beyond doubt late on.

Heung-min Son seals victory for Tottenham - CameraSport/Andrew Kearns

Harry Wilson scored one and made one as Fulham beat Brighton 3-0 at Craven Cottage. Wilson curled in a fine left-footed effort on 21 minutes and then provided the cross for Rodrigo Muniz to head home his fifth goal in five games before the break. Adama Traore completed the scoring in stoppage time.

Newcastle enjoyed a comfortable afternoon as they beat Wolves 3-0 at St James’ Park. Alexander Isak put the Magpies in control with a 14th-minute counter-attack and Anthony Gordon doubled the lead after a counter attack on 33 minutes. Tino Livramento claimed the third late on.

Premier League: As it happened

05:24 PM GMT

Klopp speaking to Sky

Most difficult game we played because of the circumstances. Four games in 11 days is really tricky with the squad situation we have. It was super special. You could see it didn’t go easy for us today in any part of the game. It’s so hard. How we have four wins, I can’t believe. Incredible assist in the very last second. Wonderful feeling. I’m really happy. I can’t ask for more than what the boys are doing.

Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool showing his appreciation to the fans at the end of the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool FC

05:21 PM GMT

Members of Nottingham Forest staff tried to confront the officials after the game

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool clashes with Nottingham Forest staff following the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool FC

05:17 PM GMT

Liverpool’s celebrations

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates with manager Juergen Klopp after the match

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool FC

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool FC

05:10 PM GMT

Mac Allister on Nunez’s late goal

In that moment I knew it was last minute and I just had to put it in. Darwin is such an important player for us. There is no easy game in the Premier League. Very happy, very happy. It’s three points. We move onto Thursday. We were always positive. Our leaders were keeping the team very positive. We’re a good group, nice players on and off the pitch.

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez scores their first goal

05:03 PM GMT

FT at Brentford

All over at the Gtech and Chelsea snatch mediocrity from the jaws of defeat. Brentford had an excellent second half and have stopped their losing run. Their first points at the Gtech since Jan 20 when they beat Forest. The big takeaway is the hostility of the Chelsea fans towards Mauricio Pochettino and Todd Boehly. How will Chelsea’s ownership react? Interesting that it is always Boehly who takes the heat. Everyone at the club knows that it is Behdad Eghbali who calls the shots at Chelsea. His Clearlake Capital controls the greater part of the consortium - but first impressions are powerful and Boehly made those in the early days.

05:01 PM GMT

GOAL! Alvarez has delivered the dagger at Goodison (Everton 1 West Ham 3)

West Ham will be going home with the points, and it is now a long winless run for Everton. The only positive, ironically, is that Liverpool goal at Forest. Or maybe not...

Jeers and mass departures in the home stands as Alvarez grabs a third in the 5th minute of injury time. It’s been a bit of a smash and grab, but maybe West Ham fans love David Moyes again? Give it a week.

04:57 PM GMT

GOAL! Darwin Nunez has scored for Liverpool in the 99th minute

It is a brilliant, glancing header with almost the last play of the game. Liverpool fans erupt, and they are heading four points clear at the top of the league. That is kind of moment title run-ins are all about. The momentum behind Klopp’s team continues.

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool FC

04:54 PM GMT

Chelsea characteristically wasteful

Chelsea had a very promising free-kick in the inside right channel in injury-time. Ideal for a left-footer. They made a complete horlicks of the set to Raheem Sterling who took it instead of Cole Palmer. Ended up with the latter lashing a shot against the shins of the advancing Brentford players.

04:54 PM GMT

GOAL! Livramento scores Newcastle’s third (Newcastle 3 Wolves 0)

Late goals flying in around the grounds, and Wolves’ miserable afternoon is complete. A return to form for Newcastle.

04:53 PM GMT

GOAL! Soucek scores...that’s a crushing blow for Everton (Everton 1 West Ham 2)

West Ham scored early in stoppage time and Goodison Park slumps into silence.

It’s a stunner for Soucek to surely win it for West Ham, slicing a volley past Pickford. You could sense a goal coming in the final few minutes. Not because of an upgrade in quality, but Everton’s nervousness was growing and the game opened up. Everton’s wait for a league win in 2024 looks sure to continue. They’re doing their best to stay in the relegation fight.

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek scores their second goal

04:52 PM GMT

GOAL! Adama Traore scores on the counter-attack (Fulham 3 Brighton 0)

An afternoon to forget for Brighton, who do throw in these stinkers from time to time.

For once an opponent isn’t fooled by one of Pascal Gross’s Cruyff turns and he gifts the ball to Bobby DeCordova-Reed, who sends fellow sub Adama Traore through to beat Steele. 3-0.

04:49 PM GMT

GOAL! Son seals the points for Tottenham (Spurs 3 Palace 1)

Spurs reproducing the template we have seen several times this season: poor first half, storming second. Son has gone clean through and put Palace out of sight. Pressure applied to Aston Villa to play Luton this evening.

And that, folks, is that. Give Son space to run in behind like that, and the result will be a goal 99 times out of 100. No one can accuse Spurs of failing to provide entertaining afternoons.

04:48 PM GMT

There will be EIGHT minutes of added time at the City Ground (Forest 0 Liverpool 0)

It has been a struggle for Klopp’s team today but there is time to find a dramatic winner. They have scored a few notable late goals under Klopp....

04:42 PM GMT

GOAL! Chelsea level through Disasi (Brentford 2 Chelsea 2)

Brentford will be kicking themselves after all that hard work at the start of the second half. They have been pegged back through Axel Disasi.

Excellent equaliser from Axel Disasi. Better in the opposition box than he has been, at times, in his own. Cole Palmer has played well since the Wissa goal and it was his cross to the back post that Disasi headed in. A great second half.

04:41 PM GMT

GOAL! Romero gives Tottenham the lead (Spurs 2 Palace 1)

It’s another comeback at home for Spurs this season, and Cristian Romero has scored their second goal in three minutes.

They have gone and done it! Scenes.

Cute lofted ball from James Maddison and Romero rises to get his head on it. Richarlison - who, you may recall, is injured - sprinted down the touchline to join the celebrations.

Believe it or not, that is Maddison’s first assist for Spurs on this ground.

Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur scores the 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace

04:37 PM GMT

GOAL! Palace dally at the back and Werner converts (Spurs 1 Palace 1)

Timo Werner has scored his first Spurs goal at a crucial time, after Palace failed to clear their lines. Plenty of time for Spurs to go and find the winner from here.

Timo Werner gets his name on the big screen but that was all about Brennan Johnson. Cracking work to pressure Joachim Anderson into a mistake; a cheeky nutmeg of Jefferson Lerma; and an inch-perfect cross.

Are Spurs going to do the ‘come-from-behind at home’ thing again? I wouldn’t bet against it.

Timo Werner of Tottenham Hotspur scores his team's first goal past Sam Johnstone of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace

04:36 PM GMT

Chelsea fans voicing their displeasure at Pochettino and Boehly

It’s all happening in the away end at Brentford. Chelsea fans briefly singing: ‘F--- off Mauricio’. Previously singing something very unflattering about co-owner Todd Boehly: ‘Boehly, Boehly you’re a [unprintable expletive deleted]’. Also chanting the name of Jose Mourinho.

04:33 PM GMT

Beto bouncing back (Everton 1 West Ham 1)

Fair play to Beto. He was hopeless in the first half but he has looked a threat throughout the second. The goal obviously swelled his confidence.

And now Beto is being replaced for Calvert-Lewin, just as he was looking quite good.

04:29 PM GMT

GOAL! Brentford complete the turnaround through Wissa (Brentford 2 Chelsea 1)

And it is a spectacular, acrobatic finish from Wissa, who was preferred to Neal Maupay by Thomas Frank as a starter, and that goal showed exactly why. Chelsea were comfortable, but some familiar flakiness on show.

One of the goals of the season from Yoane Wissa - a beautifully executed overhead kick to give Brentford the lead. The ball fed early into the Chelsea area and chaos ensues. The cross from Sergio Reguilon came off Frank Onyeka and dropped awkwardly for Wissa. Brilliant, athleticism and technique to react and score. Chelsea just cannot dominate their own box. Ivan Toney looks like he fancies it now. Good advantage played in the build-up by referee Jarred Gillett. Big result on the cards.

Brentford's Yoane Wissa scores their second goal

04:24 PM GMT

GOAL! West Ham level through Zouma from Ward-Prowse’s delivery (Everton 1 West Ham 1)

Another Ward-Prowse set-piece masterclass. Give away corners or free-kicks at your peril. Kurt Zouma just had to flick on the corner and this could go either way at Goodison, now.

West Ham United's Kurt Zouma scores their first goal

04:24 PM GMT

A chance comes and goes for Brighton (Fulham 2 Brighton 0)

Adam Lallana sets Evan Ferguson up with the sort of chance he has not been getting recently but although the young Ireland striker stays onside, he hooks the ball wide of goal with only Leno to beat.

04:20 PM GMT

GOAL! Eze with a free-kick that silences the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Spurs 0 Palace 1)

What a result this could for Oliver Glasnser and no surprise that Eze has produced the moment of magic to enliven a fairly dreary game.

An absolute beauty from Eberechi Eze. That ball was on Vicario’s side of the goal but it was past him in a flash. Eze’s mazy run had won the free-kick before Bentancur cynically stopped him. Karma, then, some might say.

Palace fans having a great old time. They’ve not won here in the league since 1997, remember.

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze scores their first goal

04:18 PM GMT

GOAL! Beto atones for his penalty miss (Everton 1 West Ham 0)

James Garner with the whipped cross and the ball glances in off Beto’s shoulder. Goodison Park does not care, a vital goal.

Finally, an outbreak of quality at Goodison Park. Beto makes amends for his penalty miss by meeting James Garner’s cross with a well-timed header. Everton began the second half with more intent and should be two-up now. West Ham have regressed since half-time, and they were not much good in the first half, either. They’re relying on Paqueta and Kudos to be the creative force. Pickford has been untroubled.

Everton's Beto scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters

04:16 PM GMT

Brighton fortunate to still be in the contest (Fulham 2 Brighton 0)

A disastrous blind backpass from Baleba sends Andreas Pereira clean through on goal but in trying (and failing) to round goalkeeper Jason Steele, he misses the chance to set Wilson up with a tap-in.

Fulham should be 3-0 up.

04:14 PM GMT

Spurs knocking at the door now (Spurs 0 Palace 0)

There were shouts for a penalty for a foul on Timo Werner before Son hits the post with a cracking strike. Spurs have made a habit of strong second halves at home, and they are trying to turn the screw again. 55 minutes on the clock.

Tottenham's James Maddison, left, and Crystal Palace's Jefferson Lerma argue during the English Premier League

04:11 PM GMT

More changes from De Zerbi

Roberto De Zerbi replaces Julio Enciso and Tariq Lamptey with Africa Cup of Nations winner Simon Adingra and Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati. But less effective players than the substituted pair have stayed on.

04:09 PM GMT

GOAL! Roerslev punishes soft Chelsea defending (Brentford 1 Chelsea 1)

Axel Disasi wanted to let the ball run for Petrovic but the Brentford wing-back Roerslev has stolen in to equalise. Against the run of play on the balance of the first half and just what Brentford needed.

Equaliser from Mads Roerslev. Well taken and the value of being direct against Chelsea. Roerselv picked up the loose ball first after Sergio Reguilon was tackled. Before then, Toney got the ball in early and Chelsea couldn’t cope with it. Vitaly Janelt has hit the post since.

Brentford's Mads Roerslev scores their first goal past Chelsea's Djordje Petrovic

04:05 PM GMT

The second halves are under way around the grounds

Updates and analysis to follow. In a reversal of this season’s trend, not too many goals around in the first 45 minutes.

04:03 PM GMT

An important tactical tweak from Howe (Newcastle 2 Wolves 0)

Newcastle have changed the way they play in order to protect Dan Burn at left back and make it much harder for Wolves to pass through them in midfield. When they don’t have the ball, the Magpies are dropping into a low block on the edge of their own area and it has successfully nullified the visitors.

Newcastle have conceded a ridiculous amount of goals since first choice goalkeeper Nick Pope injured his elbow at the start of December and manager Eddie Howe has finally changed the system in order to add more solidity. Wolves were preparing to face a very different Newcastle and have struggled to adapt in game.

Newcastle United's Dan Burn reacts with Fabian Schar

04:00 PM GMT

Nicolas Jackson responds to Brentford fans after some sarcastic cheers followed his misses

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson celebrates scoring their first goal

03:53 PM GMT

Half-time scores

Brentford 0 Chelsea 1

Everton 0 West Ham 0

Fulham 2 Brighton 0

Newcastle 2 Wolves 0

Nottingham Forest 0 Liverpool 0

Tottenham 0 Crystal Palace 0

03:52 PM GMT

Brentford struggling at the break

It’s a poor game at Brentford. Home side is struggling for confidence. Brentford had some promise early on with the counterattacking but they just cannot keep the ball. Chelsea, on the other hand, are ponderous in possession but they have started creating chances. Against the odds, Nicolas Jackson finished the best of them.

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, centre, is congratulated by team mates after scoring the opening goal during an English Premier League soccer match

03:51 PM GMT

Not much for Spurs fans to shout about

Hmmmm. What to say about that. An improvement for Spurs, I guess. They’ve trailed at the break in their last three home league games. Timo Werner had the best (and only real) opportunity of the half and fluffed it.

03:49 PM GMT

HT: Nottingham Forest 0 Liverpool 0

Jurgen Klopp’s team have failed to muster a shot on target at the City Ground, despite having 73 per cent of the ball. Anthony Elanga missed a decent chance earlier in the half.

Finely balanced contest at the City Ground, but Liverpool are yet to test Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels.

Liverpool have not won here in the league since 1984 and need to discover some more attacking impetus if they are to extend their lead at the top.

Jurgen Klopp went crazy around the half-hour mark after a decision went against his team, sitting back in the dug-out for the remainder of the half. Nobody can question his commitment as he prepares to leave at the end of the season.

Liverpool's Northern Irish defender #84 Conor Bradley jumps for a header during the English Premier League football match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool

03:46 PM GMT

Beto’s penalty saved by Areola! (Everton 0 West Ham 0)

Beto was picked by Dyche ahead of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and that decision may well have just backfired after Areola saves Beto’s penalty. An awful moment for the Everton striker.

Goodison exploded with a cry for handball as Beto’s pass struck Zouma. It was inevitable it would be given once referee Craig Pawson was asked to review. It is Everton’s first penalty award of the season, but Beto never looked confident and it was a lame attempt.

Alphonse Areola of West Ham United saves the penalty kick from Beto of Everton

03:45 PM GMT

PENALTY EVERTON! Zouma penalised for handball (Everton 0 West Ham 0)

The referee points to the spot at Goodison Park after consulting the monitor.

03:40 PM GMT

An uneventful half at Spurs (Spurs 0 Palace 0)

Let’s play the formation game, shall we?

Spurs, who’ve had all (and that is almost literally true) the ball, slip between a 2-2-3-3 and a 2-2-6. Palace are nominally in a 3-4-3, but let’s be real…it’s 5-4-1.

It is hardly thrill-a-minute, but the visitors are doing an excellent job of ensuring nowt of note happens. They’ll be delighted.

03:39 PM GMT

A clash of styles continues at Goodison Park (Everton 0 West Ham 0)

Be fascinating to know what the West Ham fans who consider David Moyes’ side ‘too old-fashioned’ make of Everton. The Hammers’ approach is more like 1970s Brazil when compared to the up-and-at-em approach of today’s opponents.

03:37 PM GMT

GOAL! Now Jackson has found the net (Brentford 0 Chelsea 1)

He plants home a header from Malo Gusto’s cross and Chelsea lead Brentford. Jackson rewarded for repeatedly getting himself into scoring positions.

Chelsea take the lead through Jackson, with a header. Probably his strong suit. Good ball from the right from Malo Gusto. Jackson much more assured with his head than on his left foot.

It is currently raining in Brentford’s half of the pitch and sunshine in Chelsea’s half.

A double rainbow is seen over the stadium during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Chelsea FC

03:36 PM GMT

Nicolas Jackson fluffs his lines

Nicolas Jackson did go through with just Mark Flekken to beat. Never looked like he would score. One touch too many, on his weaker left foot and easily stopped on the line by Zanka with the recovery run.

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson shoots at goal

03:34 PM GMT

GOAL! Gordon puts Newcastle in control (Newcastle 2 Wolves 0)

Newcastle well on top at St James’ Park and they have their second through Anthony Gordon. It does not look like Wolves will be finishing the day in the European places after all.

And Newcastle are cruising now. Wolves are being far too sloppy passing inside their own half and when Joe Wiillock picks off another loose ball, he feeds Murphy. Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa should probably deal with the cross but in soaking wet conditions he manages to palms the ball on to Max Kilman and Anthony Gordon is quickest to the loose ball. Newcastle two goals up and have not had to play that well to get there.

Jose Sa and Max Kilman of Wolverhampton Wanderers clash, before Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United (obscured) scores his team's second goal

03:33 PM GMT

GOAL! Harry Wilson finds the man of the moment Muniz (Fulham 2 Brighton 0)

Five goals in five games for Muniz and Craven Cottage is rocking. Brighton having one of their off days.

Fulham double their lead with a move that begins with Antonee Robinson at left back. No Brighton player makes a challenge as the ball is worked out to the right, and when Wilson crosses, Rodrigo Muniz gets ahead of Lewis Dunk to glance in a header.

Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz scores their second goal

03:26 PM GMT

Jackson just can’t control his feet....(Brentford 0 Chelsea 0)

Nicolas Jackson just attempted a series of stepovers that went horribly awry (he managed to backheel it in the wrong direction). Chelsea have had plenty of possession but not much in the way of chances.

03:25 PM GMT

Kelleher with an important save for Liverpool (Forest 0 Liverpool 0)

First big chance of the game has gone the way of Forest, with Anthony Elanga sent clear by Divock Origi.

Elanga only had Caoimhin Kelleher to beat but the goalkeeper has continued his recent excellent form with a fine save.

Kelleher is yet to lose a Premier League game for Liverpool so far this season.

Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga reacts

03:23 PM GMT

GOAL! Harry Wilson puts Fulham in front (Fulham 1 Brighton 0)

Fulham are surging away from any hint of relegation trouble, and have the lead against Brighton thanks to a Harry Wilson strike. Roberto De Zerbi made seven changes to his Brighton team today.

Fulham take the lead as Adam Webster and Pervis Estupinan make a mess of clearing up after an aerial tussle between Webster and Rodrigo Muniz. Harry Wilson runs onto the loose ball, cuts inside and curls the ball past Jason Steele with his left foot. Brighton had largely been in control until then but, as at Wolves in the FA Cup on Wednesday, one careless moment cost them dearly.

Harry Wilson of Fulham scores his team's first goal whilst under pressure from Adam Webster of Brighton & Hove Albion

03:21 PM GMT

Route one approach at Goodison Park

The biggest tactical difference between Everton and West Ham is Lucas Paqueta is the playmaker for the Hammers, and Jordan Pickford is the playmaker for the hosts. Ultra long-ball theory for Dyche’s side so far.

03:21 PM GMT

Werner with a missed chance for Spurs (Spurs 0 Palace 0)

Werner could see the whites of Sam Johnstone’s eyes but tried to go around the Palace goalkeeper and was thwarted. Just Isak’s goal for Newcastle to show for the first 20 minutes of these six three o’clock kick-offs.

03:15 PM GMT

GOAL! Isak opens the scoring (Newcastle 1 Wolves 0)

Just the start Eddie Howe was hoping for after a winless run of four games. Alexander Isak with the goal. Newcastle’s recent home games have produced goals at both ends and it could well be the same story today.

It hadn’t been a particularly encouraging start by Newcastle but they have scored with a bolt of lightning on the counter attack. Fabian Schar intercepted a ball inside his own area and immediately sent Anthony Gordon away. He galloped up the pitch, fed a pass on for Bruno and his shot deflected into the path of Alexander Isak to nod home.

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak scores their first goal

03:14 PM GMT

Brighton fans not best pleased

Simon Hooper has never been the Brighton fans’ favourite referee and his decision to book Carlos Baleba after less than seven minutes for a very gentle push was greeted with predictable ire.

03:13 PM GMT

An injury scare for Spurs

Worrying sight for Spurs: Micky Van De Ven down holding his left ankle. He’s been limping since a clash with Jean-Philippe Mateta a few mins ago. Given Tottenham are, well, generous at times defensively, they will not want to lose the Dutchman. Will keep an eye on his movement.

Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven receives medical attention after sustaining an injury

03:09 PM GMT

No goals in the Premier League so far

Nottingham Forest forced a couple of early corners against Liverpool, but they came to nothing.

Everton are enjoying the better of the opening exchanges against West Ham at Goodison Park.

Mateta wasted a half-chance for Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Little to separate Brentford and Chelsea.

Brentford's Kristoffer Ajer in action with Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson

03:00 PM GMT

KICK OFF!

We are under way in the Premier League’s six three o’clock kick-offs. Updates and analysis from around the grounds to follow.

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp, left, speaks with Nottingham Forest's head coach Nuno Espirito Santo

02:58 PM GMT

Finnish youngster on the bench for Chelsea

Raheem Sterling back on the bench for Chelsea. Alongside him in the Finnish striker teenage striker Jimi Tauriainen who came to Chelsea, aged 16. His father Pasi was a Finnish international in the 1980s and 1990s who scored against the Republic of Ireland at Lansdowne Road in a 1-1 draw in a World Cup warm-up game in 1990. Jimi made his Chelsea senior team debut as a substitute against Leeds in the FA Cup this week.

02:55 PM GMT

Newcastle fans best hope they are saving them for when they matter....

I’ve just been watching Newcastle’s strikers and midfielders being put through a finishing drill before kick off and, put it this way, I wouldn’t be confident if Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson or Sean Longstaff get a chance against Wolerhampton Wanderers this afternoon.

Newcastle have brought centre back Sven Botman back into the starting line up after he missed the Blackburn Rovers game. I’m a little surprised that Jacob Murphy keeps his place instead of Miguel Almiron but what do I know. I thought Murphy was really poor in midweek and Almiron was Newcastle’s best player when he came on in the second half

02:48 PM GMT

Ange Postecoglou on Spurs’ aims for the rest of the season

Our aims are nothing different to the start of the year - to try to keep progressing our football, to finish the season strong, keep developing our players and our game style. We will see where that takes us this year and more importantly, where it takes us in years to come.

General view inside the stadium as Son Heung-Min and Dejan Kulusevski

02:38 PM GMT

Another away in mauve for Liverpool

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Harvey Elliott during the warm up before the match

02:37 PM GMT

Well done that man

Manny Singh Kang, with his son Jeevan, walked the 195 miles that separate Wolves’ stadium Molineux and St James’ Park to raise money for Dementia UK. He has now raised more than £190,000 having started with a target of £5,000.

Manny Singh Kang arrives to the stadium after completing a 195 mile walk from Wolverhampton to Newcastle for the charity Dementia UK before the Premier League match at St. James' Park

02:26 PM GMT

A big game for Wolves today

Depending on Brighton and West Ham’s results, Wolves could climb as high as seventh with a win at Newcastle. That will be good enough for a place in the Europa Conference League, which might make Gary O’Neil’s team the season’s biggest over-performers based on pre-season expectations. Wolves are missing Hwang, but are a team with goals in them, and Newcastle have been defensively suspect for a long while now.

A general view of the match shirts of Noha Lemina, Craig Dawson and Hugo Bueno

02:21 PM GMT

Thomas Frank sounds bullish

The one thing I know is that today we will perform. No doubt about it. Then can we get the margins and the bit of luck you need to sometimes win football games... but we will come flying out.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank arrives for the Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium

02:18 PM GMT

Pochettino on his changes and why Sterling is on the bench

I think Raheem was not feeling well from Monday, and could not train. He lost a few kilos, and is not able to start from the beginning. I think we also need to find the right balance after three games in six days. We decide it is the best starting XI to be competitive and win the game.

02:10 PM GMT

Brentford and Chelsea team news

Brentford XI: Flekken, Jorgensen, Ajer, Collins, Roerslev, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Reguilon, Toney, Wissa

Subs: Maupay, Jensen, Ghoddos, Strakosha, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Yarmolyuk, Kim

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Chalobah, Colwill, Chilwell, Caicedo, Palmer, Fernandez, Gallagher, Jackson

Subs: Sanchez, Cucurella, Thiago Silva, Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Casadei, Gilchrist, Tauriainen

Chelsea's English midfielder #07 Raheem Sterling arrives at the Gtech Community Stadium ahead of the English Premier League football match between Brentford and Chelsea

02:08 PM GMT

Newcastle and Wolves team news

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Willock, Bruno Guimaraes, Longstaff, Jacob Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Lascelles, Barnes, Krafth, Karius, Hall, Livramento, Almiron, Anderson, Miley

Wolves XI: Jose Sa, Kilman, Dawson, Gomes, Nelson Semedo, Mario Lemina, Doyle, Ait Nouri, Sarabia, Bellegarde, Pedro Neto

Subs: Noha Lemina, Doherty, Santiago Bueno, Traore, Hugo Bueno, Bentley, Chirewa, Fraser, Okoduwa

Dan Burn is back in the Newcastle team at left-back - Getty Images/Serena Taylor

02:06 PM GMT

Tottenham and Crystal Palace team news

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Emerson, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Bissouma, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner, Son

Subs: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Dragusin, Lo Celso, Johnson, Sarr, Davies, Austin, Scarlett

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Richards, Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell, Ayew, Eze, Mateta

Subs: Tomkins, Matheus Franca, Clyne, Hughes, Edouard, Ahamada, Henderson, Plange, Ozoh

Tottenham Hotspur fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace

02:04 PM GMT

Nottingham Forest and Liverpool team news

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo, Dominguez, Yates, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Origi

Subs: Turner, Sangare, Kouyate, Awoniyi, Felipe, Niakhate, Danilo, Duarte Ribeiro, Gardner

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Gomez, Clark, Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Endo, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Adrian, Tsimikas, McConnell, Koumas, Danns, Quansah

Liverpool youngster Bobby Clark - Getty Images/Andrew Powell

02:02 PM GMT

Everton and West Ham team news

Everton XI: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Onana, Garner, McNeil, Doucoure, Beto.

Subs: Patterson, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Virginia, Young, Andre Gomes, Coleman, Chermiti, Dobbin

West Ham XI: Areola, Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson Palmieri, Soucek, Alvarez, Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta, Bowen

Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Antonio, Phillips, Ings, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Mubama.

02:01 PM GMT

Fulham and Brighton team news

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson, Reed, Lukic, Wilson, Andreas Pereira, Iwobi, Rodrigo Muniz.

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Broja, Cairney, Traore, Ballo-Toure, Ream, De Cordova-Reid, Willian

Brighton XI: Steele, van Hecke, Dunk, Veltman, Lamptey, Webster, Baleba, Estupinan, Enciso, Lallana, Ferguson

Subs: Barco, Verbruggen, Igor, Gross, Moder, Welbeck, Adingra, Fati, Buonanotte

02:00 PM GMT

Mauricio Pochettino a man under pressure

All the while Chelsea remain in the FA Cup, and a home quarter-final against Leicester gives them a favourable chance of progression, then we are unlikely to reach crisis point. But after the Carabao Cup final, which saw Chelsea’s temperament questioned in blunt fashion, Pochettino badly needs three points. Brentford are also struggling for results so it could be a tense game at Gtech.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino arrives for the Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium

01:55 PM GMT

01:53 PM GMT

Liverpool welcome back Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai

Good afternoon and welcome to a bumper set of six Premier League three o’clock kick-offs with leaders Liverpool facing a tricky trip to Nottingham Forest. Everton and Brentford, also in action this afternoon, will be keeping a close eye on Forest’s result.

Jurgen Klopp’s team were boosted by their spirited victory in the Carabao Cup final but are reeling from a horrible spate of injuries. Leading scorer Mohamed Salah is set to return to training next week, probably two weeks behind schedule, but Klopp does have fellow forward Darwin Nunez and midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai available again. That could prove important because Liverpool lost midfielders Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch to injury at Wembley.

Since their second league defeat of the season at Arsenal a month ago, Liverpool have won five successive matches - one of them being the Carabao Cup final and another an FA Cup fifth-round tie - with a depleted team.

But Klopp denied the result at the Emirates Stadium had given them extra incentive.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp arrives before the match

“The results are incredibly important but I wouldn’t call it ‘a response to the Arsenal game’, we didn’t use it in that way,” he said.

“I didn’t say ‘Look at that, now we have to show a reaction’. We always have to show a reaction. But first and foremost you have to show a reaction to yourself.

“It was a one-off: Arsenal were really good, we were not as good as we could have been and that can happen in a season.

“But if you can only reach your targets when you win all your games, it is really difficult - not even City did that even when they came close.”

We will also have updates from Brentford vs Chelsea, Everton vs West Ham, Fulham vs Brighton, Newcastle vs Wolves and Tottenham vs Crystal Palace.

Full team news from around the grounds on the way shortly.

