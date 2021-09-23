Numerous former Dolphins included among HOF modern era candidates

The next round of Pro Football Hall of Fame modern-era inductees won’t be known for approximately six months or so — but we’ve seen the whittling of the field begin. And for fans on the Miami Dolphins, there are going to be a number of familiar faces that have their names included in this year’s initial round of nominees. There are five former Miami Dolphins who have made the shortlist for 2022:

Offensive tackle Jake Long (2008-12)

Linebacker Zach Thomas (1996-2007)

Cornerback Troy Vincent (1992-95)

Offensive tackle Richmond Webb (1990-2000)

Wide receiver Wes Welker (2004-06)

BREAKING: The Modern-Era nominees for the Class of 2022 have been unveiled. The list is comprised of 122 players. Among the group are 10 first-year eligible players. 📰 >> https://t.co/tx6ulgv2Cw#PFHOF22 pic.twitter.com/LcEyiX4ux5 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 22, 2021

The opportunity to get a former Miami Dolphin into the Hall of Fame still feels most likely with former linebacker Zach Thomas; who has come painfully close over each of the last two years as he’s flirted with Canton. Thomas has been a finalist for each of the last two rounds of voting but did not make the cut into the final-five on either try.

Among other former Dolphins, it feels unlikely that Richmond Webb or Troy Vincent will garner the needed support to make the leap as a modern era candidate — although both were tremendous pros and Webb in particular is endeared to the Dolphins’ fanbase for a decade of blocking Dan Marino’s blind side.

And while Jake Long’s tenure in Miami was brilliant; he isn’t likely to have played long enough to garner serious consideration for the Hall.

Once again, the hopes of Miami making an appearance in Canton appear to be rooted in underdog Zach Thomas; perhaps the third time will be the charm.