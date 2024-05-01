Numerous changes coming in IHSAA realignment

Apr. 30—INDIANAPOLIS — Name an Indiana high school football, volleyball, soccer or basketball team and chances are it was impacted by the IHSAA approval of new sectional assignments for those six sports for this fall and winter.

Most teams were on the move to new classes or new sectional groupings or, at the very least, stayed put but will face new opponents in their tournament pairings.

Here is a look at how those changes, which will be in effect for the next two school years, will affect area teams:

FOOTBALL

After playing in a Fort Wayne-dominated sectional the last two years, Class 5A Anderson moves to Sectional 13 and joins defending state runner-up Decatur Central, Plainfield and Whiteland, while 4A Pendleton Heights is in Sectional 21. Most of the cast — Beech Grove, Greenfield-Central, Mount Vernon, New Castle, PH and Richmond — remains the same, but Yorktown replaces Muncie Central.

Perhaps the biggest area football shakeup involves Frankton, which will move up from 2A to 3A and join Sectional 27 with Benton Central, Maconaquah, Northwestern, Peru, Twin Lakes, West Lafayette and Western.

In 2A, Alexandria and Elwood remain in Sectional 36, as does Blackford, Eastbrook, Eastern and Tipton. Rochester and Wabash replace Bluffton and Frankton.

Lapel and Shenandoah stay paired together in Sectional 38, although their opponents have shifted. Eastern Hancock, Northeastern, Union County and Winchester are also holdovers while Centerville and Triton Central replace Heritage Christian and Cardinal Ritter.

At 1A, Madison-Grant and South Adams remain ensconced in Sectional 44, but the remaining teams are new. Cambridge City Lincoln, Hagerstown, Monroe Central, Tri, Union City and Wes-Del are in while defending champion Adams Central (up to 2A), Fremont, North Miami, Northfield, Southern Wells and Southwood are out.

VOLLEYBALL

The lone change in 4A Sectional 9 involves New Palestine, which moves down to 3A. Anderson and Pendleton Heights remain along with Greenfield-Central, Mount Vernon, Muncie Central, Richmond and Yorktown.

Frankton returns after a two-year stint at the 3A level and is part of a major shift of area 2A schools.

The Eagles and Lapel move to Sectional 39, joining Elwood, Taylor and Tipton. The two Madison County schools — along with Sheridan — replace reigning champion Madison-Grant, Blackford, Eastern and Eastbrook.

The Argylls, Blackford and Eastbrook are part of Sectional 40, joining Alexandria, defending state champion Muncie Burris and perennial power Wapahani. Wes-Del returns to 1A, and Winchester moves to a new sectional.

After a number of years in Sectional 41, Shenandoah moves to Sectional 44, which is also where Winchester lands. Centerville, Hagerstown, Northeastern and Union County round out the field of East Central Indiana teams.

Of the three area schools in 1A, only one — Daleville — remains in Sectional 55 while Anderson Prep and Liberty Christian move to Sectional 57 along with Indiana Math & Science, Indiana Deaf, International, MTI School of Knowledge and Tindley. Cowan and Tri-Central remain in 55 with the Broncos, a group joined by North Miami, Northfield, Southern Wells and Wes-Del.

BOYS SOCCER

In 3A, Pendleton Heights and Anderson move from Sectional 8 to Sectional 9, although state powers Fishers and Hamilton Southeastern move with them along with Muncie Central. Noblesville remains in Sectional 8 while Mount Vernon and Richmond are added to Sectional 9.

Lapel moves up from 1A to 2A and will play in Sectional 24 along with Guerin Catholic, Hamilton Heights, Heritage Christian, Park Tudor, Tri-West Hendricks and Western Boone.

At 1A, APA and Liberty Christian stay in Sectional 39, as does Burris, but Seton Catholic, Union City and Wapahani replace Sheridan, Taylor and Tri-Central. Also added to this group is Daleville, competing at the varsity level for the first time.

GIRLS SOCCER

Even with fewer teams, area girls soccer saw the least amount of change to its postseason.

The area's 3A sectional remains largely the same. The sectional number changes from 8 to 9, and Mount Vernon joins Anderson, PH, Fishers, HSE, Muncie Central and Noblesville in this deep bracket.

Both Madison County 1A programs find themselves in the same sectional. Lapel and Elwood move to Sectional 39, joining Eastern, Taylor, Tipton and Tri-Central.

BOYS AND GIRLS BASKETBALL

With few exceptions, basketball changes resemble the volleyball realignment, and the sectional groups are identical for all area teams for the boys and the girls.

There was one change in 4A Sectional 9 as New Palestine drops to 3A, leaving Anderson, Pendleton Heights, Greenfield-Central, Mount Vernon, Muncie Central and Richmond behind.

In Class 2A, Sectional 39 will feature Elwood, Frankton, Lapel, Sheridan, Taylor and Tipton, Sectional 40 has Alexandria, Madison-Grant, Blackford, Eastbrook, Burris and Wapahani, and Sectional 44 will have Shenandoah, Centerville, Hagerstown, Northeastern, Union County and Winchester.

At 1A, Daleville, Cowan, North Miami, Northfield, Southern Wells, Southwood, Tri-Central and Wes-Del make up Sectional 55 while APA and Liberty Christian move out to Sectional 57, along with Indiana Math & Science, Indiana Deaf, International, MTI, Purdue Poly-Broad Ripple and Tindley.

Three committees consisting of school administrators representing each IHSAA district and class were constructed to realign the sports. The football committee totaled 18 administrators, the basketball and volleyball committee was made up of 12 members and the soccer committee consisted of nine individuals.

The baseball and softball sectional realignment committee will meet later this summer, and their recommendations will be presented to the executive committee for approval at its Aug. 27 meeting.

Host sites for the next two years will be determined by athletic administrators in each sectional this summer.

