Numerous blue chip prospects on campus for Texas’ big recruiting weekend

It is a star-studded lineup in Austin right now as Texas is hosting what may be the biggest recruiting weekend in a decade.

With early signing day just four days away, Steve Sarkisian’s staff is absolutely grinding to bring in what is beginning to look like a monumental class for Texas football and the future of the program.

The staff has already secured a commitment from five-star offensive lineman Kelvin Banks, and they are hoping to bring in some more blue chip recruits like the top player in the transfer portal in quarterback Quinn Ewers.

If Texas is able to nab a few more commitments after today, the program will have as much momentum as it did when Sarkisian was first announced as the head coach.

As the day goes by, it seems like the list of visitors keeps growing and growing, but we’ve compiled a list of who has arrived to campus on Saturday up to this point.

Keep in mind that this list doesn’t include former players, such as Sam Ehlinger and Tope Imade, whom are also present to sway recruits to Austin. Current players Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy are on campus to visit with the Texas targets as well.

It’s clear that Sarkisian is pulling out all the stops this weekend.

Derrick Brown - DL - 2022

#Texas commit Derrick Brown has made it to Austin. Brown has been one of the biggest recruiters for the Longhorns this cycle. pic.twitter.com/kPu46H2dhJ — Cole Patterson (@ColeLPatterson) December 11, 2021

Brenen Thompson - WR - 2022

‘22 Spearman WR, On3 four-star and Texas pledge Brenen Thompson is in the house. #HookEm #22EFFECT pic.twitter.com/aVUcZw2Nit — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) December 11, 2021

Ashton Porter - DL - 2023

J'Mond Tapp - DL - 2022

Cole Hutson - OL -2022

Lafayette Kauiuway - WR - 2023

2023 Arlington Sam Houston WR Lafayette Kaiuway has made it to Austin. @OBWire pic.twitter.com/kOKjSFvhz9 — Cole Patterson (@ColeLPatterson) December 11, 2021

Terrance Gibbs - RB - 2022

Jaydon Blue - RB - 2022

Quinn Ewers - QB - transfer

Quarterback Quinn Ewers has arrived at Texas for his visit, per a source. Potentially a huge day for the #Longhorns. — Jason Suchomel (@OB_JasonS) December 11, 2021

Jaylon Guilbeau - DB - 2022

#Hookem commitment Jaylon Guilbeau has made it to Austin. pic.twitter.com/vJsr4qJsdk — Jason Suchomel (@OB_JasonS) December 11, 2021

Anthony Hill Jr. - LB - 2023

