By The Numbers: WNBA season so far

- Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever gameThe highly anticipated WNBA matchup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is set for June 1. Here's a look at how the rookies have compared so far this season and will No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso make her WNBA debut?<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/caitlin-clark-angel-reese-wnba-sky-fever-cardoso/617598/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever game</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:17Now PlayingPaused
- ‘This should be the Diana Taurasi Olympic Team'The U.S. Women’s Olympics Basketball Team will be pursuing their eighth consecutive gold medal in Paris. With the roster full of depth and star talent and Caitlin Clark left off, Kaz Famuyide of Fanatics Sportsbook, discusses why the focus and attention should be on Diana Taurasi, who is going for a record-setting sixth gold.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/usa-womens-basketball-caitlin-clark-diana-taurasi-olympics/620673/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">‘This should be the Diana Taurasi Olympic Team'</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:46Now PlayingPaused
- Commentary: Caitlin Clark Olympic snub is short-sighted, reflects poorly on USA BasketballShe might not be the best basketball player in the world, but there's no reason Clark should be left off this year's Olympic team, given what she's done for the sport, and the history of former top draft picks who have made the Olympic roster their rookie seasons.3:53Now PlayingPaused
- Breanna Stewart on format, pay structure, significance of 3×3 ‘Unrivaled' leagueNew York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart discusses ‘Unrivaled,’ the 3x3 women’s league she co-founded with WNBA star Napheesa Collier. The Olympic gold medalist breaks it all down with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/breanna-stewart-napheesa-collier-wnba-unrivaled-league/567127/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Breanna Stewart on format, pay structure, significance of 3×3 ‘Unrivaled' league</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:43Now PlayingPaused
- Lacob believes Valkyries can win WNBA title within five yearsGolden State Valkyries president Jess Smith and general manager Ohemaa Nyanin join Dalton Johnson and Monte Poole on "Dubs Talk" to discuss Joe Lacob's goal for the Valkyries to win a WNBA title within five years.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-state-warriors/joe-lacob-valkyries-interview/1741597/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Lacob believes Valkyries can win WNBA title within five years</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>1:22Now PlayingPaused
- Evan Roberts and Tiki Barber react to Dan Hurley declining the Lakers head coaching jobOn Evan and Tiki, Evan Roberts and Tiki Barber discuss Dan Hurley turning down the Lakers head coaching job to remain at UConn. Evan does make a bold prediction as to which NBA team Hurley will end up coaching in the future.3:57Now PlayingPaused
By The Numbers: WNBA season so far
A look at the numbers behind the WNBA, how its season is barely a month old but the women's league is already smashing viewership and attendance records.